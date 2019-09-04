Kurt Angle on Chad Gable, Raw People's Choice Award, Carmella in WWE Roundup

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Angle Praises Gable After Win vs. Andrade

Chad Gable's Cinderella run in the King of the Ring tournament continued Tuesday on SmackDown Live, as he defeated Andrade in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal clash with Elias.

After Gable's big win, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle tweeted the following about his fellow former U.S. Olympian:

Gable has often said that Angle is his idol, as they both came from similar wrestling backgrounds to compete in WWE. Angle is a former King of the Ring winner in his own right, and Gable is looking to follow in his footsteps.

During Angle's retirement tour prior to WrestleMania 35 earlier this year, he faced Gable in a match on Raw that seemed like a passing-of-the-torch moment; Angle won the bout.

If Gable can pull off another upset against Elias in the semis, he will face Ricochet, Samoa Joe or Baron Corbin in the final at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15. Since Gable is a face, Joe or Corbin would be the most likely opponents.

Joe is a possibility since he disrespected Gable on SmackDown, but Corbin might make even more sense.

It was Corbin who beat Angle in his final match, and if Gable can avenge that loss by beating Corbin to win King of the Ring, it would go a long way toward establishing him as a top star with a bright future in WWE.

Raw Nominated for E! People's Choice Award

WWE announced Wednesday that it was nominated for an E! People's Choice Award in the category dubbed "The Show of 2019."

Raw will have some stiff competition as Game of Thrones, Grey's Anatomy, Riverdale, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, The Walking Dead and This Is Us were also nominated.

As the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, Raw, which premiered in 1993, has a ton of history and a huge fanbase on its side that could make it a contender in a stacked category.

Some might argue that Raw isn't even WWE's best weekly show with SmackDown Live and NXT also in the fold, but Raw's brand recognition is second to none.

Those who want to show their support for the red brand can vote up to 25 times until the Oct. 18 cutoff date. The winner of the award will be revealed at the E! People's Choice Awards show that airs Nov. 10 on E!

Carmella Discusses Health Scare

Carmella hasn't been seen on WWE programming recently and hasn't had a match since July. She revealed why in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Regarding her absence, Carmella divulged that she had been dealing with a health issue: "I recently had a health scare that shook my world. I was super apprehensive (still am) to post about it because I'm not looking for any sort of sympathy."

While Carmella did not specify what the scare was, she noted that it allowed her to take some time away and refocus:

"For the first time in six years I was forced to slow down. I've never had an injury with time off or anything of the sort since I started with WWE. I was able to slow down for a few weeks and just be. It opened my mind and my eyes to the world I didn't notice for six years and allowed me to be present instead of worrying about the next thing on my to do list."

Mella posted some photos from a vacation she went on with her boyfriend, WWE commentator Corey Graves, but has largely stayed off social media in recent weeks.

The Princess of Staten Island wrote that getting away from social media for a bit allowed her to "live in the moment."

Prior to her absence, Carmella had primarily been by R-Truth's side in his pursuit and defense of the 24/7 Championship.

Truth beat Drake Maverick for the title on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown, which suggests Carmella could be in line to return soon.

