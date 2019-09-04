Kings' Buddy Hield Donates $100K to Native Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian Relief

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield is doing what he can to help his native Bahamas recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The Oklahoma product opened a GoFundMe account and donated $100,000 to the cause with the hope of rebuilding "their lives on the devastated Bahamas Islands." The "proud Bahamian" shared a message hoping to inspire others to donate as well:

"My name is Buddy Hield and I'm an NBA Player for the Sacramento Kings. I'm also a proud Bahamian. As you know, my country, The Bahamas, has been severely damaged by the Hurricane Dorian. My heart is broken for my fellow Bahamians, especially on the island I was raised on, Grand Bahama.

"I personally know many people who still need rescuing, and there are thousands without medical help, power, food, or other basic necessities. Bahamians are a strong people, but they still need our help to get them through this. So today, I've donated $100,000 to the Hurricane Dorian Relief in the Bahamas. I’d like to ask you to please donate alongside me.

"I've started this Go Fund Me campaign to raise money for those who need so much. All of the money raised will go towards the people who are going to try to rebuild their lives on the devastated Bahamas Islands. Together, our donations can help restore hope, life, and basic human needs to these battered areas. No donation is too smallany dollar helps! I appreciate your prayers, love, and donations for the Bahamas!"

Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated noted Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones also opened a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise $50,000.

Dj Ignite shared a message from Hield, while the Sun passed along Jones' words:

According to Doug Criss of CNN, Hurricane Dorian was a Category 5 storm when it hit the Bahamas and "stalled out." It "decimated portions of the country's northern islands" and is now a Category 2 storm that is along the southeast coast of the United States.

