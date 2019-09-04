Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott Contract: Zeke Has Been Arguably Our Best Player

Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott Contract: Zeke Has Been Arguably Our Best PlayerSeptember 4, 2019
Jerry Jones made an appearance on CNBC on Wednesday morning, praising Ezekiel Elliott's impact on the Dallas Cowboys and calling him arguably the best player on the team.
CNBC @CNBC
.@dallascowboys owner Jerry Jones explains the $90 million contract extension with @EzekielElliott: “I’m $100 million lighter as of this morning. Zeke has been arguably our best player… he’s an incremental part to our success.” https://t.co/Tj8yFTnwTM
Elliott is fresh off of signing a six-year, $90 million contract extension that includes $50 million in guaranteed money, according to Ed Werder of ESPN.
