Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott Contract: Zeke Has Been Arguably Our Best Player

Jerry Jones made an appearance on CNBC on Wednesday morning, praising Ezekiel Elliott's impact on the Dallas Cowboys and calling him arguably the best player on the team.

Elliott is fresh off of signing a six-year, $90 million contract extension that includes $50 million in guaranteed money, according to Ed Werder of ESPN.

