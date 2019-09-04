Police Delete Post Saying Chris Jericho's Missing AEW Title Belt Was Recovered

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Chris Jericho's missing AEW World Championship apparently was not recovered by the Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday despite a hastily released picture on social media.

Jeffrey Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat tweeted a photo of the title in possession of an officer:

However, later on Wednesday, Burlew provided an update that the police had deleted the post saying they can't confirm the belt was recovered and the case is "open and active."

On Tuesday, Jericho said in a video that the belt was stolen less than 24 hours after he beat "Hangman" Adam Page to become the first AEW world champion at All Out on Saturday:

Per the police report, Jericho told officers that the title was stolen from his rented limousine while he was eating at a Longhorn Steakhouse:

The police are expected to make an official announcement regarding an update on the belt later Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

The police have less than one month to recover the belt ahead of AEW's weekly TNT show debut on Oct. 2.