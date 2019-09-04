Police Delete Post Saying Chris Jericho's Missing AEW Title Belt Was Recovered

Police Delete Post Saying Chris Jericho's Missing AEW Title Belt Was RecoveredSeptember 4, 2019
Chris Jericho's missing AEW World Championship apparently was not recovered by the Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday despite a hastily released picture on social media.
Jeffrey Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat tweeted a photo of the title in possession of an officer:
Update: Tallahassee Police Department finds @IAmJericho's stolen championship belt ... https://t.co/2R0GCkrEiu
However, later on Wednesday, Burlew provided an update that the police had deleted the post saying they can't confirm the belt was recovered and the case is "open and active."
On Tuesday, Jericho said in a video that the belt was stolen less than 24 hours after he beat "Hangman" Adam Page to become the first AEW world champion at All Out on Saturday:
BREAKING NEWS! @AEWrestling Champion has Title Belt stolen in grand heist.... https://t.co/k6K4qxSnt9
Per the police report, Jericho told officers that the title was stolen from his rented limousine while he was eating at a Longhorn Steakhouse:
According to reports, Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship belt was legitimately stolen. A rep for the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed this. Below is the full incident report with details on what transpired: #AEW #ChrisJericho #AEWWorldChampionship #AEWrestling https://t.co/Q9eaV86Ant
The police are expected to make an official announcement regarding an update on the belt later Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.
The police have less than one month to recover the belt ahead of AEW's weekly TNT show debut on Oct. 2.
