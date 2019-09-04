Look: Antonio Brown Rips Raiders on IG for Fines over Missed Practices

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown jogs onto the field before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders fined Antonio Brown $13,950 for skipping a mandatory walkthrough on Aug. 22, and the wide receiver decided to let everyone know about it on Instagram. 

"When your own team want to hate but there's no stopping me now devil is a lie," Brown wrote in the caption. "Everyone got to pay this year so we clear."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

