Vinicius Junior Says Adapting Position for Eden Hazard 'Really Difficult'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior has said it has been a challenge adapting to a new position on the right wing after the arrival of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid.

The Belgian was signed from Chelsea back in June in a deal that could potentially reach £150 million:

Hazard has been brought in as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real for Juventus last summer. Although he is currently sidelined through injury, the 28-year-old will play on the left of Madrid's attack.

As a result, Vinicius will have to play on the right flank if he wants regular first-team action.

The 19-year-old has acknowledged the challenge he is facing, but he said he is starting to adapt to the new role, per Marca:

"At every club, the right-footed players like to play on the left, like Hazard does. It's the same here. Each player has their own characteristics, and it's the coach that decides. It's always really difficult to begin with, but I'm adapting well in my new position.

"I'm training and asking [Zinedine] Zidane [about it], who is putting me there. Left or right, having the chance to play on both wings helps me at Real Madrid and in the [Brazilian] national team."

Vinicius played 18 times in La Liga during Real's poor 2018-19 campaign, and his fine performances were one of few bright spots for the Madrid giants.

However, he then picked up a calf injury in March, arguably due to being overplayed by then-manager Santiago Solari:

His lengthy absence scuppered his chances of playing in the 2019 Copa America for Brazil, which the Selecao went on to win.

After playing some part in each of Real's three La Liga games so far this season—a win over Celta Vigo and draws with Real Valladolid and Villarreal—he is now expected to make his senior Brazil debut in upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Peru.

Vinicius will likely have a key role to play for Real when La Liga resumes after the international break.

The pace is being set by Atletico Madrid, who have nine points from three matches compared to Real's five.

Los Blancos' next fixtures are tough ones against Levante and Sevilla, which they will need to win to not lose pace early in the title race.