Alexis Sanchez Expresses Desire to Make MLS Transfer in the Future

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez has said he has "six or five years left" playing in Europe, but he would "like it a lot" to play in MLS in the future.

The Chilean forward joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan from Manchester United at the end of last month, bringing to an end a hugely disappointing one-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford.

Under managers Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sanchez made 32 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils and scored just three goals:

The 30-year-old will hope to revitalise his career under Antonio Conte at Inter, and he is clearly confident he still has plenty to offer at the highest level in Europe before he potentially moves to the United States, per ESPN FC:

"I always have offers. They had told me about Miami, but I have got six or five years left at a good level in Europe. Although one day I could play in the United States. I'd like it a lot to play in [MLS], it is a league that is growing and is very good."

Before moving to United, Sanchez had a deserved reputation as one of the Premier League's top creative marksmen.

In three and a half seasons at Arsenal, he netted 60 league goals in 122 appearances and also provided 25 assists. If Conte can get that kind of form out of the former Barcelona man, Sanchez will have a key role to play in Inter's Serie A title bid.

The Nerazzurri have not made a genuine tilt at the Scudetto since coming second in 2010-11.

But they have finished fourth in the last two campaigns and now have Conte at the helm, who won three titles in a row when in charge at Juventus between 2011 and 2014 and has made a fine start to his career at the San Siro:

Sanchez is not the only new forward Inter have in their ranks as they also paid £74 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from United.

From their brief time playing together at Old Trafford, Sanchez is confident he and his Belgian team-mate can form a good partnership in Italy, per ESPN FC:

"I would have liked to play more with Lukaku [at United]. I think in the little we played together we did well."