B/R Football Ranks: Big Transfer Rumours to Prepare for in Summer 2020?

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The European transfer window is closed, but that does not stop us wondering what the future holds for some of the game's biggest names.

This latest summer of sales saw some megadeals: Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid, Eden Hazard switched to Real Madrid, Harry Maguire hopped over to Manchester United, Matthijs de Ligt linked up with Juventus, Nicolas Pepe signed for Arsenal, Lucas Hernandez at Bayern Munich and Rodrigo arrived at Manchester City.

But at B/R Football Ranks we already envisage the summer of 2020 being every bit as enthralling.

Using our transfer radar—and leaning on the wisdom and knowledge of our insiders across Europe—here's a breakdown of five big storylines we expect to see unfold next year.

Neymar to Barcelona

We only just stopped talking about Barcelona's attempt to sign him this summer, detailed here, and now we face another year-long buildup to his actual exit.

Barca are planning to go after Neymar again in 2020, and this time his fee is expected to drop closer to the £150 million mark.

It might work out well for the club, as it gives them time to work out what to do about the fact that they already have Leo Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann in attack. And it also gives them time to actually raise the funds.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

The failure to replace Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku is already starting to hurt United, but they will seek to rectify the issue next year.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Jadon Sancho is being spoken of by people close to the club as "a priority" despite the fact that they decided in the last transfer window that his £80 million valuation was too steep.

There is a chance his price tag will rise even higher if he continues the type of form that saw him win B/R Football's Man on Fire award for August.

Even Dortmund realise they are unlikely to hold on to the 19-year-old for much longer, and they expect him to reassess his career situation at the end of the season.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

The PSG star most Bernabeu power figures dream of is Kylian Mbappe, even though they made a play for Neymar over the summer.

Mbappe could be their poster boy for the next 10 years if everything goes to plan, and that's why they will be willing to push the boat out when it comes to dealing with his price tag next summer.

It is expected that PSG will aim to make upwards of £200 million, which would break Neymar's world-record fee from 2017. Mbappe is widely viewed within the club as their most important player.

Mbappe, 20, is also being tracked by Manchester City—but they have been reasonably conservative in terms of transfer fees in recent years.

So Madrid will be in the driving seat for this deal, and some sources in Spain already suggest they would be willing to pay £250 million to make it happen.

Kai Havertz to Borussia Dortmund

The operation to get Bayer Leverkusen's brilliant 20-year-old to Dortmund is already under way, according to Marco Reus.

TF-Images/Getty Images

He vowed to Sport1 he will "try everything" to convince Kai Havertz that Dortmund should be his next club (h/t Goal)—and it's likely the attacking midfielder will seek a new challenge soon.

The problem is that he is valued at £80 million—and Bayern Munich and Barcelona also have an eye on him for a big move next summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea

The London club will look to bounce back from a transfer embargo with some significant purchases next summer. They tried to sign Kalidou Koulibaly last year when Maurizio Sarri was in charge, but sources suggest they have not given up hope that he will eventually arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Koulibaly, 28, wanted to stay with Napoli and repay the faith shown in him by the club, but it is felt he could be tempted by an offer at the end of this season.

A deal won't come cheap—it's likely the Blues will have to make him the most expensive defender in world football if there is to be chance of a deal.

They will face competition, too, as he's emerged as such an immense force at the back for Napoli.