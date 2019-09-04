Emre Can 'Angry and Upset' by Juventus Champions League Squad Exclusion

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Emre Can has hit out at Juventus after being left out of the club's UEFA Champions League squad for the group stage, having turned down a move to Paris Saint-Germain to remain in Turin.

Can, Mario Mandzukic and Giorgio Chiellini—who just had surgery after suffering a cruciate ligament injury—were excluded from Maurizio Sarri's 22-man selection.

Can told Bild (h/t Football-Italia):

"I'm extremely shocked. Our conversation only lasted a minute and I wasn't given a reason. It makes me angry and upset.

"I'll draw my own conclusions and talk to the club after I return [from international duty].

"I was told and promised something else by the club last week. PSG came in for me, but I decided to stay with Juve.

"The condition was that I'd be in the Champions League."

Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren could understand Can's exclusion from the squad:

Goal's Carlo Garganese felt it reflected poorly on the club's planning, though:

The German joined from Liverpool last year, but the Bianconeri now have a new manager in the form of Sarri, after Massimiliano Allegri stepped down at the end of last season.

Given the size of Juve's squad, there was always going to be disappointment for at least one or two first-team players.

The club signed Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Aaron Ramsey, Merih Demiral and Adrien Rabiot in the summer as well as bringing Gianluigi Buffon back from Paris Saint-Germain, and all six players are included.

Although Juve sold Joao Cancelo, Leonardo Spinazzola and Moise Kean this summer, the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala remained at the club.

Goal's Romeo Agresti reported the former was told in July he would not be part of the club's plans, while Juve were said to be open to selling Dybala amid links with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Can was left on the bench as Juve beat Parma 1-0 in their opening game of the season, while in their 4-3 against Napoli he came on for the final half-hour.

Sarri will have to name the Champions League squad again for the knockout phase in February, assuming Juventus make it through their group of Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

As such, Can still has the chance to play in Europe this season if he can force his way in with strong performances in Serie A.

That said, he may look to move on in January in light of the snub, particularly if his game time on the domestic front does not improve or PSG reignite their interest in him.