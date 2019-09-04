Real Madrid's Luka Jovic 'Getting Better Now' After Ankle Injury

David Ramos/Getty Images

Luka Jovic has said he is "ready to answer the biggest demands" at Real Madrid following a difficult start to his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old signed for Real for £57.7 million in June after a fine 2018-19 campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt in which he netted 17 Bundesliga goals.

He picked up an injury in pre-season, though, meaning his preparations for the 2019-20 campaign were hampered, and he could only appear from the bench in Real's opening La Liga games against Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid.

Jovic started on Sunday against Villarreal, though, and played a key role in the first of Gareth Bale's two goals:

He has now said he is ready to meet the demands of playing for Real, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"After the pre-season, of course it's getting better now. I was injured, it was that red card when I had to come off against Arsenal [in the first half of the International Champions Cup clash after Nacho Fernandez was sent off]. It's not easy for one young player, but I think I handled it in the best way possible, and I'm ready to answer the biggest demands."

Los Blancos would benefit hugely from having a fit and firing Jovic in the squad as they have struggled for goals recently.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer prompted a chastening 2018-19 campaign for Real, in which they netted just 63 goals in La Liga, their worst return since 1999-20.

In a bid to properly replace Ronaldo, who averaged 50 goals a season while at Real, the Madrid giants spent big in the recent transfer window:

Eden Hazard is the obvious like-for-like replacement for the Portuguese superstar, but if Jovic can find form, he will play a key role in providing the goals Real lost when Ronaldo departed.

Real have started the new campaign with a win and two draws and currently sit fifth in La Liga.

They host Levante after the international break, and Jovic will be eager to open his Real account now he is back to full fitness.