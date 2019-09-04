PSG's Marco Verratti: 'You Have to Stop Games' When Players Are Racially Abused

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has called on football's authorities to halt matches when a player has been racially abused.

Verratti spoke after Romelu Lukaku was subject to racist chants in Inter Milan's 2-1 win at Cagliari on Sunday.

He told Rai Sport (h/t Football-Italia):

"You have to stop games because otherwise we won't go anywhere. I know it's a big step to take, but we have to do it because otherwise those four to five stupid people will always be there.

"Lukaku's appeal was right. It's up to us players to show we can be role models for all ages. We carry great influence. If it starts with us, that's a good thing."

On Monday, Lukaku took to social media to speak out against the abuse he suffered:

Inter's ultras subsequently responded to Lukaku's post with a message to the Belgian.

However, per Fox Sports' James Dodd, the ultras defended Cagliari's fans rather than offering support to Lukaku:

As ESPN's Andrew Cesare observed, Serie A has done little to combat racism in the stands:

Football writer Daniel Storey called for strong action to be taken following the abuse of Lukaku but doubted that would happen:

Cagliari supporters in particular have a history of racially abusing players.

The Sardinian club was fined €25,000 in 2010 after chants were aimed at Inter striker Samuel Eto'o.

In 2017, Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari walked off in protest in a match against Cagliari after being booked for asking the referee to the stop game because of abuse he said he suffered from supporters.

Muntari was shown a second yellow card for walking off—resulting in a one-match ban—while Serie A officials said sanctions against Cagliari could not be taken because not enough fans were involved.

No action was taken against the Rossoblu last year when Juventus' Blaise Matuidi said he was racially abused by their fans because officials said they did not hear it, despite the club apologising to the Frenchman.

Matuidi and team-mate Moise Kean were abused at the Sardegna Arena again in April, but the club faced no sanction.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has also discussed the abuse Lukaku received on Sunday and praised the striker for his reaction.

He told the Daily Mail's Dominic King Lukaku "handled it really well by not reacting and carrying on playing."