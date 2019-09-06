Playing the Long Game: 5 Storylines WWE Is Slowly Building for Future Payoff

0 of 5

WWE is completely unlike any other entertainment. It is a television experience that goes year round. Not a single week is ever missed. Because of this, the company is always telling stories, short term and long term.

Because of the nature of the product, long-term storytelling is less frequent. Sometimes Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live are still being written as the show is airing. However, this doesn't mean the company isn't setting up larger payoffs.

Wrestlers' stories begin small and gradually build up until they intersect. The individual stories of stars are far more likely to lead toward payoff months down the line. Feuds are the ones WWE is forced to change and develop quickly.

Sometimes, these longer stories also come out of nowhere. Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory was a decade in the making, and WWE never even realized what they were doing until it appeared.

What matters most is that fans feel these payoffs more than any other. When it comes off like WWE has cared enough to build to these moments, it is a credit to those who have stuck around through it all.

A few storylines stand out right now as important tales to watch. From moments that will set up future world champions to teases that could develop into stories that have been promised for years, the following are five storylines WWE is setting up for massive payoffs.