Dirk Nowitzki Jokes Ezekiel Elliott Media Frenzy at Dallas Airport Was for Him

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Not even a 7-foot future Hall of Famer can overshadow the latest twists and turns in the Ezekiel Elliott saga.

Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki shared a humorous anecdote from his return to Dallas on Tuesday:

Elliott also made his way back to Dallas from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and arrived at the same airport as his representatives continue to negotiate a long-term extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been holding out in hopes of getting more money than the $17 million remaining on his rookie deal. His agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told reporters the two sides are "very, very close" to reaching a final agreement.