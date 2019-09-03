Dirk Nowitzki Jokes Ezekiel Elliott Media Frenzy at Dallas Airport Was for Him

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 02: Dirk Nowitzki accepts the interview during the 2019 FIBA World Cup, first round match between Puerto Rico and Spain at Guangzhou Gymnasium on September 02, 2019 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)
Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Not even a 7-foot future Hall of Famer can overshadow the latest twists and turns in the Ezekiel Elliott saga.

Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki shared a humorous anecdote from his return to Dallas on Tuesday:

Elliott also made his way back to Dallas from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and arrived at the same airport as his representatives continue to negotiate a long-term extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been holding out in hopes of getting more money than the $17 million remaining on his rookie deal. His agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told reporters the two sides are "very, very close" to reaching a final agreement. 

