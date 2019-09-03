Dirk Nowitzki Jokes Ezekiel Elliott Media Frenzy at Dallas Airport Was for Him

Dirk Nowitzki Jokes Ezekiel Elliott Media Frenzy at Dallas Airport Was for HimSeptember 4, 2019
Not even a 7-foot future Hall of Famer can overshadow the latest twists and turns in the Ezekiel Elliott saga.
Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki shared a humorous anecdote from his return to Dallas on Tuesday:
Dirk Nowitzki @swish41
Came home from China to all these cameras at the airport. I thought to myself: “ Man. I still got it!!” Turns out they were all there for zeke....
Elliott also made his way back to Dallas from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and arrived at the same airport as his representatives continue to negotiate a long-term extension with the Dallas Cowboys.
Jonah Javad @JonahJavad
Ezekiel Elliott has returned from Cabo. I asked: Do you expect to play Sunday? “If I have a deal.” His agent tells me a deal is “very close” and they wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t. #CowboysNation #ZekeWatch #Cowboys @wfaa https://t.co/WezAavXIyb
The two-time Pro Bowler has been holding out in hopes of getting more money than the $17 million remaining on his rookie deal. His agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told reporters the two sides are "very, very close" to reaching a final agreement.
