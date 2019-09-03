Falcons Owner Arthur Blank: New Julio Jones Contract 'Very, Very Close'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on after a preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is under contract only through the 2020 season, but he may have a new deal on the way. 

"I'd be surprised and disappointed if we didn't get it done this week," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said of the negotiations that are apparently "very, very close" to ending, per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. "... I think it's very reasonable to assume it will get done this week."

On Sunday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the lack of a new Jones deal had become "a problem for the team."

Florio noted some around the league thought the Falcons and Jones had reached a quiet agreement during the offseason and needed to wait until the mandatory year passed from his last revised deal, but that wasn't the case.

For his part, Jones told TMZ Sports in July he wouldn't hold out.

"Mr. Blank gave us his word," the receiver said. "That's golden … [Blank's] word is that it's going to get done. There's no stress on my end. I'm not thinking about it."

Jones also said his agent, Jimmy Sexton, was in town to negotiate an extension in August, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

While there is some risk from the Falcons' perspective in extending Jones' deal since he is 30 years old, he has done nothing but produce since the team selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection and has topped 1,400 receiving yards in each of the last five years.

Jones tallied 113 catches for a league-leading 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and he soon could be playing under a new deal as he looks to replicate that type of impact in 2019.

Related

    Report: One Team's in 'Preliminary Communication' for Gordon

    Chargers want a first and fifth-round pick for the RB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: One Team's in 'Preliminary Communication' for Gordon

    Chargers want a first and fifth-round pick for the RB

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Le'Veon Defends Steelers Holdout: 'I'm Going to Show Everybody'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon Defends Steelers Holdout: 'I'm Going to Show Everybody'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Challenges Facing Quinn as Falcons’ DC

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Biggest Challenges Facing Quinn as Falcons’ DC

    The Falcoholic
    via The Falcoholic

    Biggest Winners and Losers of the Preseason

    Examining the impact of the last four weeks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Winners and Losers of the Preseason

    Examining the impact of the last four weeks

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report