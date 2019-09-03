WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 3

2 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Ali and Elias kicked off the in-ring portion of the evening's broadcast with the first King of the Ring quarterfinal. Ali knocked off Buddy Murphy to reach Tuesday's match while Elias defeated Kevin Owens in controversial fashion to earn a spot in this bout.

Ali started fast, keeping Elias off-guard. Heading into the break, though, The Drifter sent the former 205 Live competitor into the timekeeper's position, turning the tide in his favor. He controlled the bout through the commercial timeout, grounding him and working him over with a side headlock.

A dropkick allowed the babyface to create separation and begin a comeback. A flurry of forearms and an X-factor earned Ali a near-fall. A suicide dive to the outside sent Elias into the barricade, injuring his rib and left arm in the process.

Ali followed up with a 450 splash to the arm of his opponent, then countered a tilt-a-whirl into a crossface. Elias muscled out and forced the break, though. Elias recovered with a powerbomb and applied a stretch muffler, but Ali was able to make the ropes.

In a late high spot, Elias came off the top rope with a double ax handle to the floor but Ali caught him in midair with a superkick, further inflicting damage on his previously injured knee. Ali scaled the ropes for a 450 splash but Elias rolled out of the way. He finished his opponent off with Drift Away to advance to the semifinals.

Result

Ali defeated Elias

Grade

B

Analysis

This was the weakest of the King of the Ring matches this week, but it was still a hell of a bout.

Ali was the resilient babyface who fought through the agony of his injured knee, only to fall victim to his own risk-taking. He loses nothing in defeat because his performance was as strong as it was but, also, because his push has been so inconsistent.

This was Elias' best in-ring performance in what felt like forever. So many of his other singles matches of late have been marred by overbooking that it is easy to forget what he can do when he has time to flesh out a match with his opponent.

Elias' spot in the semifinals sets up an interesting match with either Chad Gable or Andrade, depending on who emerges from the second quarterfinal later in the show.