Superkicks, DDTs and 7 Finishing Moves That Have Been Watered Down by Overuse

Credit: WWE.com

In pro wrestling, having a good finishing move is almost as important as any other part of a Superstar's character. If your finisher stinks, people won't care when you hit it.

Many people have invented moves over the years and will always be associated with them, but most Superstars adapt an existing move they know they can make look good.

Unlike the old days, when someone would use the same finisher for their entire career, wrestlers typically add new finishing moves to their arsenal over time, which usually leads to their old finisher being less effective.

Dolph Ziggler is a perfect example. He used the Zig-Zag for years, but now he favors the superkick, he rarely pins someone after hitting his former finisher.

Some moves are used by so many people that they end up becoming just another wrestling maneuver. Let's take a look at some once-great finishers that have been watered down over time.