Superkicks, DDTs and 7 Finishing Moves That Have Been Watered Down by Overuse

Superkicks, DDTs and 7 Finishing Moves That Have Been Watered Down by OveruseSeptember 6, 2019
In pro wrestling, having a good finishing move is almost as important as any other part of a Superstar's character. If your finisher stinks, people won't care when you hit it.
Many people have invented moves over the years and will always be associated with them, but most Superstars adapt an existing move they know they can make look good.
Unlike the old days, when someone would use the same finisher for their entire career, wrestlers typically add new finishing moves to their arsenal over time, which usually leads to their old finisher being less effective.
Dolph Ziggler is a perfect example. He used the Zig-Zag for years, but now he favors the superkick, he rarely pins someone after hitting his former finisher.
Some moves are used by so many people that they end up becoming just another wrestling maneuver. Let's take a look at some once-great finishers that have been watered down over time.
Superkick
Whether you call it the superkick or Sweet Chin Music, Shawn Michaels is the man who popularized the move during the '80s and '90s. He won countless matches and several world titles with it, but now it is as common as a headlock.
The Young Bucks sometimes hit the move more than a dozen times in a match, and it often feels like more than half of the WWE roster uses it on a regular basis.
It looks good if someone can hit it properly, but Ziggler is one of the only people who employs it to finish off his opponents anymore.
Matt and Nick Jackson have superkick party shirts because they use the move so often. It has lost all the spark it once had, becoming one of the most common moves in the industry today.
DDT
Jake Roberts invented the DDT and made a career out of spiking people on the tops of their heads to win matches, but it has grown to have numerous variants and become one of the most common finishers used by up-and-coming Superstars.
Cody Rhodes used it as his first finishing move in WWE, Andrade uses a hammerlock version, Robert Roode has the Glorious DDT, Randy Orton likes to hit it while his opponent is suspended on the ring ropes and every high-flyer in existence knows how to hit a tornado DDT from several angles.
In theory, it is one of the more devastating moves in pro wrestling. Driving a person's head into the ground can cause anything from a mild concussion to death.
Superstars continue to develop unique ways to hit a DDT, but the original version has become a shadow of what it used to be.
Powerbomb
The powerbomb used to be a move reserved for giants like Sid Vicious and Kevin Nash because the idea was they were using their immense height to make the fall that much more devastating for their opponents.
Nowadays, the powerbomb is used by hundreds of Superstars around the world as both a mid-match signature move and a finishing maneuver.
Kevin Owens employed the Popup Powerbomb until he recently adopted the Stunner, Seth Rollins uses it to send his opponent into the top turnbuckle and The Undertaker called his version The Last Ride. The Shield famously used the Triple Powerbomb as its team finisher for years.
If tables are part of a match, a powerbomb is one of the more popular ways to put someone though it. The move still looks dangerous but doesn't have the same pop it once had.
Sharpshooter
Seeing the Sharpshooter on this list might surprise some people, but if you have been paying close attention, it has become more commonplace in recent years.
During the '90s, Bret and Owen Hart made the move famous, while Sting used his own version called The Scorpion Deathlock in WCW. It was a great submission move that looked painful if applied properly.
Since then, we have seen it used by people like Seth Rollins, Natalya, Tyson Kidd, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan and even The Rock. It's not as common as a superkick, but it shows up quite a bit.
Sometimes people come up with new twists on the hold (excuse the pun), such as when Edge created a variation he called The Edgecator.
Other than Natalya, few people use it to make their opponents tap out anymore, which has slightly tarnished the legacy of the move. It would be different if more people used it as a finisher.
Chokeslam
It seems like every Superstar who is over a certain height is required by law to use the chokeslam at least once in every match. If they don't, their wrestling license gets revoked.
Grabbing a person by the neck, lifting them into the air and slamming them to the ground sounds like one of the most violent things you can do to a person.
Unfortunately, the maneuver is rarely used to successfully pin an opponent anymore. Even Big Show, who used the move as his finisher for the majority of his career, hasn't pinned anyone with it in years.
The Undertaker's chokeslam still gets a pop from the crowd, but other than that, it barely registers a response because fans have seen it done by so many people over the years.
If someone like Braun Strowman chokeslams you, you shouldn't be able to get up for several hours, let alone before a three-count. That is just science, people.
Frankensteiner
The difference between a hurricanrana and a Frankensteiner is slight but important. The way you know it is a Frankensteiner is if it's performed with both Superstars on the top turnbuckle.
There is a lot of debate over who invented it, but Scott Steiner is credited with popularizing the move and giving it the Frankensteiner name.
It was one of Chris Jericho's finishers in WCW, and it has been used by countless high-flyers because it is one of the most exciting moves in pro wrestling when performed perfectly.
But the Frankensteiner has been overused to the point nobody can use it as a finishing move anymore. You might still see it used to beat opponents in lucha libre matches, but that is about it.
Moonsault
Do you remember the first time you saw someone hit a moonsault? Wasn't it amazing?
The idea that someone would willingly do a backflip from the top turnbuckle to land on their opponent used to be unthinkable, but that is no longer the case.
Ever since lucha libre was introduced to American wrestling fans in the '90s, the moonsault and different versions of it have become a go-to move for any high-flyer.
In fact, wrestlers have gotten so good at it that Superstars like Charlotte Flair will leap from the top turnbuckle all the way to the floor to take out opponents.
The shooting star press and so many other moves that involve flipping on to an opponent were born out of the moonsault. It's still impressive but rarely gets used to pin anyone these days.
Even some of the bigger Superstars have started incorporating the maneuver into their arsenals. That is how overused it has become.
What do you think are some of the most overused moves in pro wrestling?