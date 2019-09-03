Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini out 6 Months After Undergoing Surgery on ACL Injury

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Juventus have confirmed defender Giorgio Chiellini underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for around six months.

It was recently announced Chiellini ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in training. The club released a statement saying the 35-year-old's operation had been "perfectly successful."

Chiellini has made 507 appearances for the Bianconeri and has a contract with the Turin giants until the end of this season.

