Pac vs. Adam Page and 5 Feuds from AEW All out That Must Continue on TNT Show

0 of 5

Credit: James Musselwhite/AEW

While All Elite Wrestling has been around for several months now, the young company has only had four major pay-per-views, so it hasn't had a lot of time to establish feuds.

However, some things have begun to take shape and we are starting to see which storylines the company will carry through to its weekly TV show.

AEW's Wednesday night show will debut on October 2, which means between now and then, all AEW can do to build these programs is post videos on Youtube and keep it going through social media.

All Out was especially important when it comes to setting up feuds for the future and the event gave us some great indicators of what management has planned.

Let's look at which feuds AEW has already established that must continue on the weekly show.