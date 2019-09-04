Pac vs. Adam Page and 5 Feuds from AEW All out That Must Continue on TNT Show

Pac vs. Adam Page and 5 Feuds from AEW All out That Must Continue on TNT ShowSeptember 4, 2019
While All Elite Wrestling has been around for several months now, the young company has only had four major pay-per-views, so it hasn't had a lot of time to establish feuds.
However, some things have begun to take shape and we are starting to see which storylines the company will carry through to its weekly TV show.
AEW's Wednesday night show will debut on October 2, which means between now and then, all AEW can do to build these programs is post videos on Youtube and keep it going through social media.
All Out was especially important when it comes to setting up feuds for the future and the event gave us some great indicators of what management has planned.
Let's look at which feuds AEW has already established that must continue on the weekly show.
Pac vs. Hangman Page
Pac's history with AEW is a bit complicated as he was originally set to debut with the company at Double or Nothing before issues with Dragon Gate prevented it from happening.
Fast forward four months and the former Neville in WWE picked up one of the biggest wins at All Out when he defeated Kenny Omega by referee stoppage.
After the show was over, Adam Page was being interviewed backstage when he was interrupted by Pac. The Bastard showed no sympathy for The Hangman after he lost to Chris Jericho in the AEW world title match.
This isn't much of a feud yet but it could be the top storyline in AEW if booked properly. These are two of the most talked-about performers outside of WWE today and putting them together for an extended feud is like a license to print money.
Both Superstars are at the top of their game and would produce some amazing matches for the weekly show on TNT.
Orange Cassidy vs. The Dark Order
The Dark Order defeated Best Friends at All Out to earn a first-round bye in the Tag Team Championship tournament, but it was what happened after the match that got people talking.
As Evil Uno and Stu Graysen were leaving the arena, the lights went out. When they came back on, Orange Cassidy was standing in the ring looking as laid back as ever.
He took out most of the minions with a suicide dive before posing with Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta for a hug. It might have seemed like it was just an excuse to give Cassidy a cameo on the show but it should lead to something more.
The Dark Order and Orange Cassidy are polar opposite characters and those combinations can often lead to the most interesting storylines.
Cassidy could team up with Best Friends for this feud or he could fight the tag team with another singles star. Either way, this is an excuse to get Cassidy on television, and that is something the fans both want and deserve.
The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros
The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros have had several matches in a couple of different promotions, but the reason they keep getting put together is that they cannot produce a bad match.
AEW wants people to tune in every week to make the new weekly show a success and giving the fans reliable combinations like this is what will bring eyes to the product.
It's not like this feud needs to be featured every week. That would get boring. This would be like AEW's version of The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge and Christian. They can fight on and off for years and people will always be excited to see it.
The tag team division in AEW is still growing and establishing itself, so using an already popular feud to help keep things interesting until other teams create a storyline between them needs to happen.
Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela
Saturday's All Out event featured three hardcore wrestlers doing what they do best in the Cracker Barrel Clash when Darby Allin, Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc destroyed each other and a few barrels in the process.
These three Superstars are unique among the rest of the AEW roster as they are known for competing in more violent matches than most people.
They worked well together Saturday night and it would be wise for the company to keep them together for a little while to build up each character and give fans of hardcore wrestling a storyline they can get behind.
As long as they aren't expected to bleed or use weapons in every match, AEW can get a long feud out of these three, and if it wants to add someone else to the mix, Jon Moxley would be a perfect addition.
Together, these four men can provide people who miss ECW with a modern alternative, which is something WWE tried and failed to do back in 2006.
Cody vs. Shawn Spears
Cody and Shawn Spears were once best friends when they were coming up through the WWE developmental system, but that all ended when Spears wrapped a steel chair around Cody's head at Fyter Fest.
The former Tye Dillinger came up short at All Out when he tried to use dirty tactics to defeat Cody, but that does not mean these two are done.
Knowing each other for so many years gives them a great backstory and AEW needs to take advantage of their history by keeping this feud going through the next pay-per-view, Full Gear on November 9.
Spears is looking to make his mark on the business and losing his second match in AEW should not sit well with him. He should be an angry mess until he gets his revenge.
Not only would this feud produce more good matches, but it would keep both men busy until one of them is ready to enter the world title picture and challenge Chris Jericho.
Which feuds do you want to see AEW continue on its weekly TV show?