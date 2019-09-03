Rob Gronkowski Jokes He'll Return to Patriots If Tom Brady Rubs CBD on His Feet

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski jokingly said he'd return to the New England Patriots if quarterback Tom Brady rubbed CBD oil on his feet.

Gronk made the offhand remark Tuesday on The Adam Schefter Podcast:

The 30-year-old University of Arizona product announced his retirement from the NFL in March, but he's already faced constant speculation about a return to the Pats.

Last week, Gronkowski announced a partnership with Abacus Health to create a line of "all-natural, fitness-oriented recovery products" featuring CBD, also known as cannabidiol, for pain treatment.

"I was in near constant pain and needed to make a change," he told reporters. "These products have helped me safely manage pain better than anything else I've tried."

While the 6'6'" 268-pound playmaker said there wouldn't be an imminent return to New England, he didn't rule out an eventual reunion with Brady during the Abacus Health press conference.

"Physically, I'll be ready. I could play right now if I wanted to play. Hands down," Gronkowski said. "Physically-wise, I could do it. Mentally-wise, desire-wise, it's not there. My mind, my soul keeps telling me 'you need more time off.'"

At this point, it would be a bigger surprise if Gronk remained retired than if he returned to the Patriots, who figure to remain in Super Bowl contention for the duration of Brady's career.

The question may become whether he comes back during the stretch run of the 2019 regular season or takes an entire year off before a possible 2020 return.