Video: Rob Gronkowski Says He Lived 'The Typical Party Life' with Patriots

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski provided some insight into his playing career during an appearance on HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted.

In a clip of the show, which will air in its entirety Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET, Gronk discussed the lifestyle he was maintaining as an NFL player (warning: some NSFW language):

"I lived the typical party life," Gronkowski said. "I was eating f--king s--t every second, I was just trying to put on weight. I was living that life. And then at the same time, I was going out and playing f--king football and running people over, getting the f--k ran over."

Gronkowski also talked about when he knew he wanted to step away from football:

"It was about two years ago. There was a game-changer in my life where I was trying to go out to the practices during the summer and I was getting smoked by every rookie. And I felt in order to do something bigger in life, in order to get to a higher stage—because you're winning the Super Bowl—I felt like I had to get away from the game and focus on my health."

Shortly after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in February, Gronk retired from the NFL just shy of his 30th birthday. Knee, back, head and quad injuries took a major toll on Gronkowski throughout his nine-year NFL career.

At a press conference last week, Gronk announced his partnership with CBDMedic, which creates CBD-based products to aid in pain management.

Gronkowski said during the press conference that he wasn't in a good place physically when he retired but left the door open for a return to the NFL down the line if he can get fully healthy.

Even if the five-time Pro Bowler stays retired for good, he put together a resume that should be good enough to earn him enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, one day.