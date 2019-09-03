Falcons RB Qadree Ollison Switches to No. 30 Jersey to Honor Brother LeRowne

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Qadree Ollison is making the switch from No. 32 to No. 30 to honor his late brother, LeRowne Harris, according to ESPN's Vaughn McClure

Per McClure, Harris was shot and killed in a gas station parking lot in 2017. He wore No. 30 during his youth football career.

Ollison made the change from No. 37 to No. 30 for his redshirt senior season at Pittsburgh in 2018. The number did not became available in Atlanta, though, until the team waived fullback Ricky Ortiz on Monday.

That transaction prompted Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to talk to Ollison about a number change.

"They've got to call and ask the league, but [Quinn] said it shouldn't be a problem," Ollison said, per McClure. "A number is a number, but this means a little bit more to me. It's going to be really nice to have that. It's going to be exciting for everybody, just wearing that number and what it represent to me and my family."

He previously talked about the tribute last year:

Ollison, a native of Niagara Falls, New York, piled up 180 yards and two touchdowns to help earn a spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster after being selected in the fifth round in April's draft.

