Spain Boss Robert Moreno Says He Would Step Down If Luis Enrique Wanted Return

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

Spain´s newly appointed coach Robert Moreno gives a press conference on July 19, 2019 at Las Rozas football sports city near Madrid. - Luis Enrique stepped down as Spain coach and is replaced by assistant Robert Moreno. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Spain manager Roberto Moreno has said he would step down from the role if Luis Enrique wished to return to it. 

Moreno replaced Enrique in June after the former Barcelona coach resigned for personal reasons. On Thursday, his nine-year-old daughter, Xana, died five months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Per Marca's Miguel Angel Lara, Moreno said: "It's a very recent situation, and we're not going to talk about it. I consider Luis a friend, and this friendship goes ahead of everything else. If he wants to return one day, I will be delighted to step aside and work with him."

Moreno first took charge in Enrique's stead in March and guided Spain to a 2-0 win over Malta in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

The 41-year-old subsequently took charge of the team for June's qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Sweden, securing 4-1 and 3-0 victories, respectively, before Enrique vacated the role on June 19 and he became the full-time boss.

Moreno served as Enrique's assistant at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona from 2011 to 2017, before following him to the national team last year.

In three seasons at the Camp Nou, they won two La Liga titles together, three Copas del Rey and the UEFA Champions League, among other honours.

La Roja will take on Romania on Thursday before hosting the Faroe Islands on Sunday, in what will be Moreno's first games in charge as the full-time manager.

Spain are five points clear at the top of Group F, having won each of their first four matches, and another two wins would consolidate their position further.

"It's been a difficult week," Moreno added. "We will try to give negligible joy at a very bad moment. It's the only thing we can do."

