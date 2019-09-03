Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece Stunned by Brazil in 79-78 Loss at FIBA World Cup

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) dribbles the ball during the Basketball World Cup Group F game between Brazil and Greece in Nanjing on September 3, 2019. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images)
WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

Brazil overcame an early double-digit deficit to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece 79-78 at the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Tuesday.  

Anderson Varejao led the way for Brazil with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Marquinhos Sousa (15 points), Leandrinho Barbosa (13)  and Alex Garcia (13) all reached double figures as well.

Antetokounmpo had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals rebounds in a losing effort.

Brazil improves to 2-0 with the victory, capturing sole possession of first place in Group F. It marks Greece's first loss of the tournament.

What's Next

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday, Sept. 5. Greece will battle New Zealand (1-1) while Brazil will take on Montenegro (0-2).

