College Football Rankings 2019: Week 2 AP and Amway Standings Revealed

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The first week of the 2019 college football season is in the books, and from a top 25 teams standpoint at least, things went largely as expected to begin the year.

The only AP top 25 team to lose its opening game was No. 11 Oregon, and the Ducks lost to No. 16 Auburn on the road in the marquee matchup of the week. In the Amway Coaches Poll, No. 25 Northwestern lost to No. 23 Stanford on the road, though the Wildcats were unranked in the AP poll.

Despite the lack of major upsets, there was still plenty of shuffling in the Week 2 polls relative to where things stood in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll and the preseason AP Poll.

Here's the updated Top 25 in each poll, with a look at how many spots each team climbed or fell:

AP Poll

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama (1-0)

3. Georgia (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Ohio State (1-0)

6. LSU (1-0)

7. Michigan (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0) +1

9. Texas (1-0) +1

10. Auburn (1-0) +6

11. Florida (1-0) -3

12. Texas A&M (1-0)

13. Utah (1-0) +1

14. Washington (1-0) -1

15. Penn State (1-0)

16. Oregon (0-1) -5



17. Wisconsin (1-0) +2

18. UCF (1-0) -1

19. Michigan State (1-0) -1

20. Iowa (1-0)

21. Syracuse (1-0) +1

22. Washington State (1-0) +1

23. Stanford (1-0) +2

24. Boise State (1-0) NR

25. Nebraska (1-0) -1

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson (1-0)

2. Alabama (1-0)

3. Georgia (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Ohio State (1-0)

6. LSU (1-0)

7. Michigan (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0) +1

9. Texas (1-0) +1

10. Florida (1-0) -2

11. Texas A&M (1-0)

12. Washington (1-0)

13. Auburn (1-0) +3

14. Penn State (1-0)

15. Utah (1-0)

16. Wisconsin (1-0) +1

17. UCF (1-0)

18. Oregon (0-1) -5

19. Iowa (1-0)

20. Michigan State (1-0)

21. Washington State (1-0)

22. Syracuse (1-0)

23. Stanford (1-0)

24. Boise State (1-0) NR

25. Nebraska (1-0) NR



Biggest Risers

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Auburn (+6 in AP, +3 in Amway): The Tigers were the biggest risers of Week 1 thanks to a 27-21 victory over a higher-ranked Oregon team. Freshman quarterback Bo Nix finished just 13-of-31 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his collegiate debut, but he stepped up when it mattered most. Facing a 21-6 deficit with five minutes to go in the third quarter, Nix led a spirited comeback and connected on the go-ahead touchdown pass with nine seconds left on the clock.

Wisconsin (+2 in AP, +1 in Amway): The Badgers climbed two spots in the AP poll and one position in the Amway poll thanks to a dominant 49-0 shutout of South Florida. Led by Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor who had 140 years and two touchdowns on 16 carries, Wisconsin rumbled for 264 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, the defense held the Bulls to just 157 total yards and nine first downs.

Biggest Fallers

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Oregon (-5 in AP, -5 in Amway): The Ducks allowed 21 unanswered points to close out their 27-21 loss to Auburn. While the defense deserves their fair share of credit for the loss, the running game was also limited to just 2.7 yards per carry on the ground and that inability to pick up first downs on the ground opened the door for the Tigers.

Florida (-3 in AP, -2 in Amway): While the Gators won their opening game 24-20 against Miami, it took a fourth-quarter touchdown to secure the victory over an unranked Hurricanes squad. They managed just 86 rushing yards on 28 carries and quarterback Feleipe Franks was picked off twice to go along with his two touchdown passes. Convincing wins by Notre Dame (35-17 vs. Louisville) and Texas (45-14 over Louisiana Tech) were enough for them to leapfrog the Gators.

New to the Rankings

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Boise State: After starting the season on the fringe of the rankings, Boise State quickly entered both polls with a 36-31 victory on the road against Florida State. The Broncos outscored the Seminoles 17-0 in the second half to steal the win. Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw for 407 yards and one touchdown while running back Robert Mahone had 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska: While Nebraska began the season at No. 24 in the AP poll, they were unranked in the Amway poll. With Iowa State and Northwestern both dropping out, a 35-21 victory over South Alabama was enough for the Cornhuskers to move into the No. 25 spot in the Amway poll.

No Longer Ranked

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Iowa State (No. 21 in AP, No. 24 in Amway): It took the Cyclones three overtimes to knock off Northern Iowa in a 29-26 victory. While the Iowa State defense was largely as advertised, allowing just 262 total yards while limiting the Panthers to 34 rushing yards on 31 attempts, the offense was forced to settle for a field goal attempt on four of its six trips to the red zone. A much tougher test awaits on Sept. 14 in the form of in-state rival Iowa.

Northwestern (No. 25 in Amway): The Wildcats held their own against a ranked Stanford team, but they were bound to slide after suffering a 17-7 loss in their opener. It was a tough road game to start the season and they can still be a factor in the Big Ten this season, starting with a matchup against ranked Michigan State on Sept. 21.