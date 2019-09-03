David Beckham Says Managing England a 'Dream Job' but Questions Role Suitability

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

England legend David Beckham has described managing the Three Lions as a "dream job."

He said as much to GQ (h/t Goal's Joe Wright) and praised incumbent boss Gareth Southgate for his "incredible" work in the role, but he doubted his own suitability for it:

"I think some people within the FA saw me possibly as a future England manager, just because maybe I had had a successful career being England captain.

"If someone turned around to me and said, 'If the England job came up, would you take it?,' I mean, of course I would think about it, because I'm a passionate Englishman and I'm passionate about our national side, but would I be any good at it? Who knows?"

Beckham played 115 times for England, scoring 17 goals and contributing 39 assists. Only Wayne Rooney and Peter Shilton have more caps for the Three Lions.

The 44-year-old retired from playing in 2013, after an illustrious career that took him from Manchester United to Real Madrid, before a five-year stint with L.A. Galaxy—which included two loan spells with AC Milan—and a brief return to European football with Paris Saint-Germain.

The right-sided midfielder was famed for his incredible crossing ability:

Beckham did not pursue a coaching career upon his retirement. Since hanging up his boots, he has pursued the creation of a new Major League Soccer expansion team, Inter Miami, who will begin playing in 2020.

In January this year, he also joined fellow former United team-mates Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt in becoming an owner of Salford City, who were promoted to the Football League in May.

Under Southgate, England have enjoyed a significant upturn in fortunes since they were dumped out of UEFA Euro 2016 by Iceland while Roy Hodgson was in charge, with the Three Lions reaching the FIFA World Cup semi-final last year and the UEFA Nations League semi-final this year.