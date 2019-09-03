Cowboys Rumors: La'el Collins Agrees to 5-Year Contract Extension

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: La'el Collins #71 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass block during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Jaguars 40-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement on a five-year extension with offensive lineman La'el Collins on Tuesday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

