Cowboys Rumors: La'el Collins Agrees to 5-Year Contract Extension

Cowboys Rumors: La'el Collins Agrees to 5-Year Contract ExtensionSeptember 3, 2019
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
The Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement on a five-year extension with offensive lineman La'el Collins on Tuesday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.
