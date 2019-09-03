AP College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 2 Rankings Released

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

After crushing ACC foe Georgia Tech in their opening game of the season, the Clemson Tigers maintained the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll when the Week 2 college football rankings were released Tuesday.

Here is a full rundown of the updated Top 25, courtesy of the AP:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Notre Dame

9. Texas

10. Auburn

11. Florida

12. Texas A&M

13. Utah

14. Washington

15. Penn State

16. Oregon

17. Wisconsin

18. UCF

19. Michigan State

20. Iowa

21. Syracuse

22. Washington State

23. Stanford

24. Boise State

25. Nebraska

Clemson is the reigning national champion, and after crushing the Yellow Jackets 52-14 by virtue of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's steady play and running back Travis Etienne's 205 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, the Tigers remain the team to beat in college football.

They are followed closely by Alabama at No. 2 after the Crimson Tide pulled away from Duke in a 42-3 triumph. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once again established himself as a Heisman Trophy candidate with 336 yards and four touchdowns.

A national championship game rematch between Clemson and Alabama still seems like a strong bet after one week, but there are several other contenders in the mix as well.

Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five at Nos. 3, 4 and 5, respectively. All three of them enjoyed fairly comfortable wins in Week 1.

The Bulldogs kicked off their SEC schedule in style with a 30-3 demolition of Vanderbilt in which running back D'Andre Swift rushed for 147 yards.

Oklahoma had a tougher matchup against Houston, but the Sooners were up to the task thanks to the play of transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts. In the Sooners' 49-31 win, Hurts went off for 332 yards and three touchdowns through the air, along with 176 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Ohio State also had a new quarterback under center in former Georgia signal-caller Justin Fields. Like Hurts, he made a strong first impression by accounting for five total touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 45-21 win over Florida Atlantic.

The top seven positions remained unchanged in comparison to the Week 1 rankings, but Notre Dame moved up from ninth to eighth and Texas went from 10th to ninth, while Florida dropped from eighth to 11th after barely outlasting Miami in a 24-20 win.

There wasn't much significant movement in the AP Top 25 from Week 1 to Week 2, since 24 of the 25 ranked teams won their opening game.

The lone exception came courtesy of a game between Oregon and Auburn, who entered the season ranked 11th and 16th, respectively. The Ducks led for most of the game and were up by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, but the Tigers stormed back to win 27-21 thanks to a 26-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Seth Williams with nine seconds remaining.

As a result, Auburn moved up to No. 10 in the rankings, while Oregon dropped to 16th.

The only team to fall out of the Top 25 was Iowa State. The Cyclones opened as the No. 21 team in the nation, but they needed overtime to beat Northern Iowa 29-26. In their place, Boise State seized the No. 24 ranking as a result of its come-from-behind 36-31 win over Florida State on the road.

Although the changes were fairly minimal this week, next week could be a different story. No. 1 Clemson will host No. 12 Texas A&M, while No. 6 LSU and No. 9 Texas will clash as well.