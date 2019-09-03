Mauro Icardi Says PSG Loan from Inter Is a 'Big Step Forward' in His Career

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi has said his loan move from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain represents a "big step forward" in his career.

The Argentina international made the move from Milan to Paris on Monday prior to the transfer deadline. PSG landed the striker on a temporary basis with an option to make the deal permanent.

Speaking about the transfer, Icardi said he feels joining the Parisian club is a move in the right direction for him, per Eleven (h/t GianlucaDiMarzio.com):

"I'm very happy because it's a great satisfaction to a play on a team like this. For me and my career it's a great opportunity and I hope to do my best. Playing on a top team with great champions is a great challenge. This was the decisive aspect when PSG contacted me and I decided to accept.

"... I made a big step forward in my career and I hope to live great emotions here. I came here to win titles. PSG is a dominant force in France and have won many titles in recent years. I hope to contribute to the club's next successes by scoring many goals."

Di Marzio provided further details of the transfer, as Get French Football News relayed:

Although Icardi considers the move a step forward, Inter were seemingly happy to let their former captain move on.

In February, he was stripped of the armband and since the arrival of Antonio Conte as manager this summer, it's been clear the 26-year-old doesn't have a future at the San Siro. The Milan club signed Romelu Lukaku, who took Icardi's No. 9 jersey, as well as Alexis Sanchez on loan.

The transfer to Paris is a fascinating one for the forward as he seeks to reignite his career after a challenging 2018-19 season. In Icardi, PSG are getting a guaranteed goalscorer:

What will be intriguing is to see where the striker fits in at the Parc des Princes. PSG can call upon Icardi and Edinson Cavani, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler also capable of operating in one of the three attacking positions.

Still, the manner in which Icardi quickly fell out of favour at Inter will be a concern for PSG supporters, especially in a dressing room that already contains a number of big personalities.

Michael Cox of The Athletic said he doesn't envisage Icardi being a difference-maker for PSG on the biggest stage:

In addition to Icardi, PSG have improved other areas of their side. In goal, Keylor Navas brings quality and experience, while the additions of Idrissa Gueye from Everton and Ander Herrera from Manchester United will give them much-needed bite in midfield.

Those acquisitions are arguably more crucial than Icardi, especially given the defensive collapses the club has endured in the UEFA Champions League in recent years. Their new forward will be tasked with adding more gloss to what is already one of European football's most fearsome attacks.