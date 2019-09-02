Stone Cold to Moderate Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman WWE Raw Contract Signing

Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Contract signings almost always go off the rails in WWE, so maybe a Texas Rattlesnake can change that.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin will return to Raw on Sept. 9 as Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman sign the contract for their Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions.

They were supposed to make things official Monday. However, AJ Styles intervened and ripped up the contract.

Watching Raw from home, Austin thought he could have done a better job of maintaining order:

Austin may want to watch his back, though.

Bray Wyatt has laid out Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Jerry Lawler since becoming The Fiend. Wyatt appears to be targeting WWE legends in order to make a point, and few names are bigger than Stone Cold.

In a cryptic promo on Raw, Wyatt also seemed to position himself for a bout with the winner of Rollins vs. Strowman at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6.

Austin will have his hands full when he steps back inside the ring.