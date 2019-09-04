Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Other than the unfortunate ACL tear for Lamar Miller and surprising retirement of Andrew Luck, the preseason wasn't too painful for fantasy players to deal with as it related to player availability for the season.

    Well, except for the holdouts of Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott.

    Gordon's holdout continues, but those who drafted Elliott can breathe a sigh of relief. Todd Archer of ESPN reported the Cowboys gave Elliott a six-year contract extension with the plan to have Elliott at practice Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater of NFL Network, "roughly half" of the $90 million extension is guaranteed.

    Don't overthink your Week 1 lineup decisions. It's easy to say talent wins out for someone like Saquon Barkley, but if you're considering benching your fourth-round pick, you're overthinking it. Take at least three weeks before shuffling your personal depth charts.

    Here's the first look at my points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 1. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.

          

Top 100

    David Richard/Associated Press

    I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.

    As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:

    • Cleveland Browns (vs. Tennessee Titans)
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
    • Seattle Seahawks (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
    • Minnesota Vikings (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
    • Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Washington Redskins)

          

    Week 1 Top 100 PPR Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1Saquon Barkley (NYG)
    2Christian McCaffrey (CAR)
    3Alvin Kamara (NO)
    4Michael Thomas (NO)
    5DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
    6Odell Beckham Jr. (CLE)
    7Ezekiel Elliott (DAL)
    8Dalvin Cook (MIN)
    9Nick Chubb (CLE)
    10Davante Adams (GB)
    11David Johnson (ARI)
    12Leonard Fournette (JAC)
    13JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT)
    14James Conner (PIT)
    15Mike Evans (TB)
    16Julio Jones (ATL)
    17Travis Kelce (KC)
    18Adam Thielen (MIN)
    19Keenan Allen (LAC)
    20Tyreek Hill (KC)
    21Stefon Diggs (MIN)
    22Chris Carson (SEA)
    23Antonio Brown (OAK)
    24Le'Veon Bell (NYJ)
    25Amari Cooper (DAL)
    26Tyler Lockett (SEA)
    27George Kittle (SF)
    28Julian Edelman (NE)
    29Todd Gurley (LAR)
    30Chris Godwin (TB)
    31Brandin Cooks (LAR)
    32Kenny Golladay (DET)
    33Robert Woods (LAR)
    34Kerryon Johnson (DET)
    35Cooper Kupp (LAR)
    36Tyler Boyd (CIN)
    37Damien Williams (KC)
    38Alshon Jeffery (PHI)
    39Zach Ertz (PHI)
    40Will Fuller (HOU)
    41Allen Robinson (CHI)
    42Joe Mixon (CIN)
    43Mark Ingram (BAL)
    44David Montgomery (CHI)
    45T.Y. Hilton (IND)
    46Dede Westbrook (JAC)
    47D.J. Moore (CAR)
    48Jarvis Landry (CLE)
    49O.J. Howard (TB)
    50Aaron Jones (GB)
    51Mike Williams (LAC)
    52Calvin Ridley (ATL)
    53Marvin Jones (DET)
    54Sterling Shepard (NYG)
    55Hunter Henry (LAC)
    56Josh Gordon (NE)
    57Jared Cook (NO)
    58Devonta Freeman (ATL)
    59Austin Ekeler (LAC)
    60Duke Johnson (HOU)
    61Dante Pettis (SF)
    62Evan Engram (NYG)
    63Curtis Samuel (CAR)
    64Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
    65Robby Anderson (NYJ)
    66Corey Davis (TEN)
    67Christian Kirk (ARI)
    68Sammy Watkins (KC)
    69Sony Michel (NE)
    70Vance McDonald (PIT)
    71James White (NE)
    72DeSean Jackson (PHI)
    73Tevin Coleman (SF)
    74Phillip Lindsay (DEN)
    75Josh Jacobs (OAK)
    76Courtland Sutton (DEN)
    77Marlon Mack (IND)
    78David Njoku (CLE)
    79Austin Hooper (ATL)
    80Derrick Henry (TEN)
    81Geronimo Allison (GB)
    82Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
    83Michael Gallup (DAL)
    84Matt Breida (SF)
    85Delanie Walker (TEN)
    86Miles Sanders (PHI)
    87Anthony Miller (CHI)
    88Tarik Cohen (CHI)
    89Donte Moncrief (PIT)
    90Jamison Crowder (NYJ)
    91Jordan Howard (PHI)
    92John Brown (BUF)
    93Rashaad Penny (SEA)
    94Marquez Valdes-Scantling (GB)
    95Tyrell Williams (OAK)
    96Jack Doyle (IND)
    97Marquise Goodwin (SF)
    98James Washington (PIT)
    99Albert Wilson (MIA)
    100Keke Coutee (HOU)

Quarterbacks

    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Better Than Usual

    Jameis Winston, TB (vs. SF)

    Luckily, Winston gets a favorable matchup to open the season in the new Bruce Arians offense. The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 2018 season in which they allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to QBs. Plus, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have one of the worst backfields in the league entering 2019. Fire up Winston with confidence in Week 1, as this game may not feature too much defense.

          

    Concern

    Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CHI)

    Much like Winston, Rodgers will come into 2019 under a new head coach in Matt LaFleur, but unfortunately for Rodgers, his matchup is nowhere near as good. Only the Buffalo Bills gave up fewer fantasy points to QBs than the Chicago Bears last season. Chicago comes into the season still considered one of the best defensive units, so lower your expectations for Rodgers in his first action of 2019.

          

    Streamer

    Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at TB)

    Garoppolo had one poor preseason performance followed by an encouraging outing in the 49ers' third preseason game. Even if you don't put much stock in August football, Garoppolo needed the exhibition work to find some comfort coming off the torn ACL that ended his 2018 campaign after just three games.

    The Buccaneers give Garoppolo a cushy matchup to resume his 49ers career. They were a bottom-four group against fantasy QBs in 2018. Neither the 49ers nor Buccaneers have strong defense units, so regardless of who wins, Garoppolo should get plenty of volume in this one. It's a sneaky good fantasy game for both QBs. If you're starting the season with a streamer, Garoppolo is worth a look.

        

    Week 1 Quarterback Rankings

Running Backs

    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Better Than Usual

    Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. IND)

    With Melvin Gordon out of the mix, Ekeler is a safe RB2 play in the Los Angeles Chargers backfield, although Justin Jackson should have some flex value. Ekeler could do some damage against a pretty average Indianapolis Colts defense. The snap percentage and touch count will be something to monitor between Ekeler and Jackson.

           

    Duke Johnson, HOU (at NO)

    The addition of Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans backfield shouldn't have been a surprise, as Johnson's career high for carries was 104 as a rookie in 2015. Still, Johnson should be leading the way with Hyde only joining the team within the last week. Johnson is most dangerous as a receiver and could be busy if the Texans need to throw to keep up with the New Orleans Saints offense.

           

    Concern

    Derrick Henry, TEN (at CLE)

    Henry might be over his calf injury, but he still has a lot to prove following a roller coaster of a 2018 season. Henry went from a major disappointment over the first 12 games last season to a fantasy championship hero in the final four contests.

    Unfortunately, he doesn't have a big margin for error with such a minimal role in the passing game. That could be a real problem if the Tennessee Titans defense struggles to stop the high-powered Cleveland Browns offense. If the Titans fall behind early, Henry's fantasy value would plummet.

          

    Derrius Guice, WAS (at PHI)

    If you drafted Guice expecting him to lead the Washington Redskins backfield ahead of Adrian Peterson, head coach Jay Gruden had some encouraging comments. According to Kyle Stackpole of Redskins.com, Gruden said, "I think the offense, carries-wise, will probably go through him [Guice], pretty much."

    Gruden's comments were nice to hear for those hoping for Guice to be the guy this year, but that doesn't mean you should be feeling great about Guice on Sunday. Washington's offense looks like one of the weakest in the league, with arguably the worst receiving corps. The team has opted to go with veteran QB Case Keenum over rookie Dwayne Haskins, which might have something to do with LT Trent Williams' ongoing absence.

    This one could get ugly for the Redskins on the road, and we might see more of Chris Thompson instead of Guice if Washington has to play catchup.

           

    Week 1 Running Back PPR Rankings

     

Wide Receivers

    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Better Than Usual

    Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. CIN)

    Lockett ascended to the top of the Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver depth chart this offseason when Doug Baldwin retired. Even though no team ran it more and threw it less than the Seahawks last season, Lockett is primed for a jump this season, and that should happen right out of the gate when the Cincinnati Bengals visit Sunday.

    The Bengals gave up the fifth-most yards to WRs last season and remain one of the worst defensive groups in the league. The Seahawks could easily control this game with an improved defense and strong rushing attack, but when they take to the air, Lockett will shine. He has top-10 potential at the position for Week 1.

          

    Will Fuller, HOU (at NO)

    Don't worry about the addition of Kenny Stills just yet. Fuller is still the No. 2 WR in Houston behind DeAndre Hopkins. As a dangerous deep threat, Fuller may have gotten a slight boost to his value when the Texans added some much-needed offensive line help when left tackle Laremy Tunsil was acquired as part of the deal for Stills.

    The battle of potential explosive offenses is enough reason to feel good about Fuller. What's even more attractive is how the Saints fared against WRs in 2018. No team gave up more fantasy points or yards to the position. Fuller has serious blowup potential to open the season.

           

    Concern

    Robby Anderson, NYJ (vs. BUF)

    The optimism for Anderson in 2019 is deserved, although it should be tabled for Week 1. Not only is he battling a calf injury, but he'll also likely draw a tough matchup against one of the league's best corners in Tre'Davious White. The Buffalo Bills provided WRs with the fourth-toughest matchup in 2018. If you're using Anderson, he's a WR3 at best.

          

    Week 1 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1Michael Thomas (NO)
    2DeAndre Hopkins (HOU)
    3Odell Beckham Jr. (CLE)
    4Davante Adams (GB)
    5JuJu Smith-Schuster (PIT)
    6Mike Evans (TB)
    7Julio Jones (ATL)
    8Adam Thielen (MIN)
    9Keenan Allen (LAC)
    10Tyreek Hill (KC)
    11Stefon Diggs (MIN)
    12Antonio Brown (OAK)
    13Amari Cooper (DAL)
    14Tyler Lockett (SEA)
    15Julian Edelman (NE)
    16Chris Godwin (TB)
    17Brandin Cooks (LAR)
    18Kenny Golladay (DET)
    19Robert Woods (LAR)
    20Cooper Kupp (LAR)
    21Tyler Boyd (CIN)
    22Alshon Jeffery (PHI)
    23Will Fuller (HOU)
    24Allen Robinson (CHI)
    25T.Y. Hilton (IND)
    26Dede Westbrook (JAC)
    27D.J. Moore (CAR)
    28Jarvis Landry (CLE)
    29Mike Williams (LAC)
    30Calvin Ridley (ATL)
    31Marvin Jones (DET)
    32Sterling Shepard (NYG)
    33Josh Gordon (NE)
    34Dante Pettis (SF)
    35Curtis Samuel (CAR)
    36Larry Fitzgerald (ARI)
    37Robby Anderson (NYJ)
    38Corey Davis (TEN)
    39Christian Kirk (ARI)
    40Sammy Watkins (KC)
    41DeSean Jackson (PHI)
    42Courtland Sutton (DEN)
    43Geronimo Allison (GB)
    44Emmanuel Sanders (DEN)
    45Michael Gallup (DAL)
    46Anthony Miller (CHI)
    47Donte Moncrief (PIT)
    48Jamison Crowder (NYJ)
    49John Brown (BUF)
    50Marquez Valdes-Scantling (GB)
    51Tyrell Williams (OAK)
    52Marquise Goodwin (SF)
    53James Washington (PIT)
    54Albert Wilson (MIA)
    55Keke Coutee (HOU)
    56Mohamed Sanu (ATL)
    57Adam Humphries (TEN)
    58Tre'Quan Smith (NO)
    59Zay Jones (BUF)
    60Devante Parker (MIA)
    61Taylor Gabriel (CHI)
    62DaeSean Hamilton (DEN)
    63Kenny Stills (HOU)
    64Deebo Samuel (SF)
    65Devin Funchess (IND)
    66Quincy Enunwa (NYJ)
    67Ted Ginn (NO)
    68Rashard Higgins (CLE)
    69Cole Beasley (BUF)
    70Danny Amendola (DET)
    71Willie Snead (BAL)
    72John Ross (CIN)
    73D.K. Metcalf (SEA)
    74Trey Quinn (WAS)
    75Randall Cobb (DAL)
    76Miles Boykin (BAL)
    77Parris Campbell (IND)
    78Nelson Agholor (PHI)
    79Robert Foster (BUF)
    80Phillip Dorsett (NE)
    81Mecole Hardman (KC)
    82Marquise Brown (BAL)
    83Paul Richardson (WAS)
    84Terry McLaurin (WAS)
    85Chris Conley (JAC)
     

Tight Ends

    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    Better Than Usual

    Jared Cook, NO (vs. HOU)

    Could a new home for Cook provide him with a chance at his best fantasy season? We could find out rather quickly when he draws a favorable start to the year against the visiting Texans. Houston allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and second-most yards to TEs last year.

    Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara will earn plenty of targets, but also lots of attention, which could put Cook in some beatable matchups. He's a safe play with a chance to crack the top five at the position in Week 1.

          

    Vance McDonald, PIT (at NE)

    A big storyline in Pittsburgh is who will step in to fill the massive void left by Antonio Brown. The Steelers' passing game will be tested right away with a trip to New England. JuJu Smith-Schuster is clearly the top option, which might put a target on his back as the player Bill Belichick tries to neutralize. If Smith-Schuster draws a lot of matchups with top corner Stephon Gilmore, Ben Roethlisberger may need to look elsewhere in the receiving corps.

    McDonald has almost been a prime candidate to see an uptick in targets and fantasy production in the wake of Brown's departure. Even though Donte Moncrief appears to be ahead of James Washington for the No. 2 spot at WR, McDonald could be the one who emerges at the next best option for Roethlisberger after Smith-Schuster and James Conner. McDonald has a chance to be busy Sunday.

          

    Concern

    Jordan Reed, WAS (at PHI)

    Reed suffered yet another concussion toward the end of the preseason and is far from a lock to get cleared and out of the concussion protocol in time for this weekend's game in Philadelphia. If you drafted Reed as a low-end starting option, you should be making alternate plans for Week 1 and possibly beyond. If you're really stuck, those plans could include Vernon Davis.

           

    Week 1 Tight End PPR Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1Travis Kelce (KC)
    2George Kittle (SF)
    3Zach Ertz (PHI)
    4O.J. Howard (TB)
    5Hunter Henry (LAC)
    6Jared Cook (NO)
    7Evan Engram (NYG)
    8Vance McDonald (PIT)
    9David Njoku (CLE)
    10Austin Hooper (ATL)
    11Delanie Walker (TEN)
    12Jack Doyle (IND)
    13Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
    14Mark Andrews (BAL)
    15Greg Olsen (CAR)
    16Eric Ebron (IND)
    17T.J. Hockenson (DET)
    18Jimmy Graham (GB)
    19Noah Fant (DEN)
    20Jordan Reed (WAS)
    21Dallas Goedert (PHI)
    22Gerald Everett (LAR)
    23Darren Waller (OAK)
    24Mike Gesicki (MIA)
    25Tyler Eifert (CIN)
    26Trey Burton (CHI)
    27Cameron Brate (TB)
    28Will Dissly (SEA)
    29Nick Vannett (SEA)
    30Charles Clay (ARI)
    31Blake Jarwin (DAL)
    32Hayden Hurst (BAL)
    33Jason Witten (DAL)
    34C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
    35Ian Thomas (CAR)
     

Defenses

    Roger Steinman/Associated Press

    Typically, this section will only include defenses with under 60 percent ownership, but with wide variance in ownership depending on your hosting site, we're focusing on options with preferred matchups.

          

    Best Streaming Options

    Seattle Seahawks (vs. CIN)

    In addition to acquiring Jadeveon Clowney from the Texans, the Seahawks are lucky enough to face the Cincinnati Bengals without A.J. Green to worry about, as he remains sidelined by ankle surgery. The Bengals' offensive line is a real issue, and they could be in even worse shape if Cordy Glenn isn't cleared from his concussion. Seattle's defense could tee off on the Bengals, especially with a lead in the second half.

    Ownership percentage: ESPN, 15.4; Yahoo, 65.0

          

    Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)

    This Big Board is all about Week 1, but it should be noted that the Cowboys are a multi-week streaming candidate. After opening with the New York Giants, Dallas heads to Washington before hosting the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Theoretically, you could keep the Cowboys around as your starting defense before cutting them loose ahead of a Week 4 matchup in New Orleans.

    Stopping Saquon Barkley isn't an easy task, but the Giants offense took a major hit when Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns. It's Barkley or bust for the Giants. Expect Dallas to get after Eli Manning and force some turnovers.

    Ownership percentage: ESPN, 26.5; Yahoo, 63.0

             

    Week 1 Defense Rankings

    #Player (team)
    1Baltimore Ravens (at MIA)
    2Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS)
    3Cleveland Browns (vs. TEN)
    4Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)
    5Seattle Seahawks (vs. CIN)
    6Los Angeles Chargers (vs. IND)
    7Denver Broncos (at OAK)
    8New York Jets (vs. BUF)
    9Chicago Bears (vs. GB)
    10Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
    11Los Angeles Rams (at CAR)
    12New Orleans Saints (vs. HOU)
    13New England Patriots (vs. PIT)
    14Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
    15Detroit Lions (at ARI)
    16Kansas City Chiefs (at JAC)
    17Green Bay Packers (at CHI)
    18San Francisco 49ers (at TB)
    19Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. KC)
    20Oakland Raiders (vs. DEN)

Kickers

    John McCoy/Getty Images

    Best Streaming Option

    Jason Myers, SEA (vs. CIN)

    Sometimes, it's nice to get kickers on good but not great offenses. Instead of finishing drives with touchdowns, field goals can be the name of the game. Seattle's offense will once again be run-heavy and doesn't have much in the receiving corps other than Tyler Lockett. That sounds like a recipe for success when it comes to Myers. He should get plenty of chances in a game the Seahawks will control.

    Ownership percentages: ESPN, 10.7; Yahoo, 56.0

          

    Week 1 Kicker Rankings