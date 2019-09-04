Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

0 of 7

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Other than the unfortunate ACL tear for Lamar Miller and surprising retirement of Andrew Luck, the preseason wasn't too painful for fantasy players to deal with as it related to player availability for the season.

Well, except for the holdouts of Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott.

Gordon's holdout continues, but those who drafted Elliott can breathe a sigh of relief. Todd Archer of ESPN reported the Cowboys gave Elliott a six-year contract extension with the plan to have Elliott at practice Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater of NFL Network, "roughly half" of the $90 million extension is guaranteed.

Don't overthink your Week 1 lineup decisions. It's easy to say talent wins out for someone like Saquon Barkley, but if you're considering benching your fourth-round pick, you're overthinking it. Take at least three weeks before shuffling your personal depth charts.

Here's the first look at my points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 1. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.

