Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardSeptember 4, 2019
Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
Other than the unfortunate ACL tear for Lamar Miller and surprising retirement of Andrew Luck, the preseason wasn't too painful for fantasy players to deal with as it related to player availability for the season.
Well, except for the holdouts of Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott.
Gordon's holdout continues, but those who drafted Elliott can breathe a sigh of relief. Todd Archer of ESPN reported the Cowboys gave Elliott a six-year contract extension with the plan to have Elliott at practice Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater of NFL Network, "roughly half" of the $90 million extension is guaranteed.
Don't overthink your Week 1 lineup decisions. It's easy to say talent wins out for someone like Saquon Barkley, but if you're considering benching your fourth-round pick, you're overthinking it. Take at least three weeks before shuffling your personal depth charts.
Here's the first look at my points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 1. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Still can't figure out your fantasy football lineup for the week? Check out Your Fantasy Fire Drill with Matt Camp, and he'll solve your problems live. Submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, only on the B/R app.
Top 100
- Cleveland Browns (vs. Tennessee Titans)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Washington Redskins)
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 1 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better Than Usual
Jameis Winston, TB (vs. SF)
Luckily, Winston gets a favorable matchup to open the season in the new Bruce Arians offense. The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 2018 season in which they allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to QBs. Plus, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have one of the worst backfields in the league entering 2019. Fire up Winston with confidence in Week 1, as this game may not feature too much defense.
Concern
Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CHI)
Much like Winston, Rodgers will come into 2019 under a new head coach in Matt LaFleur, but unfortunately for Rodgers, his matchup is nowhere near as good. Only the Buffalo Bills gave up fewer fantasy points to QBs than the Chicago Bears last season. Chicago comes into the season still considered one of the best defensive units, so lower your expectations for Rodgers in his first action of 2019.
Streamer
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at TB)
Garoppolo had one poor preseason performance followed by an encouraging outing in the 49ers' third preseason game. Even if you don't put much stock in August football, Garoppolo needed the exhibition work to find some comfort coming off the torn ACL that ended his 2018 campaign after just three games.
The Buccaneers give Garoppolo a cushy matchup to resume his 49ers career. They were a bottom-four group against fantasy QBs in 2018. Neither the 49ers nor Buccaneers have strong defense units, so regardless of who wins, Garoppolo should get plenty of volume in this one. It's a sneaky good fantasy game for both QBs. If you're starting the season with a streamer, Garoppolo is worth a look.
Week 1 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|2
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|3
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|4
|Drew Brees (NO)
|5
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|6
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|7
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|8
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|9
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|10
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|11
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|12
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|13
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|14
|Tom Brady (NE)
|15
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|16
|Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
|17
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|18
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|19
|Kyler Murray (ARI)
|20
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|21
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|22
|Nick Foles (JAC)
|23
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|24
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|25
|Joe Flacco (DEN)
|26
|Sam Darnold (NYJ)
|27
|Jacoby Brissett (IND)
|28
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|29
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|30
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|31
|Ryan Fitzpatrick (MIA)
|32
|Case Keenum (WAS)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. IND)
With Melvin Gordon out of the mix, Ekeler is a safe RB2 play in the Los Angeles Chargers backfield, although Justin Jackson should have some flex value. Ekeler could do some damage against a pretty average Indianapolis Colts defense. The snap percentage and touch count will be something to monitor between Ekeler and Jackson.
Duke Johnson, HOU (at NO)
The addition of Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans backfield shouldn't have been a surprise, as Johnson's career high for carries was 104 as a rookie in 2015. Still, Johnson should be leading the way with Hyde only joining the team within the last week. Johnson is most dangerous as a receiver and could be busy if the Texans need to throw to keep up with the New Orleans Saints offense.
Concern
Derrick Henry, TEN (at CLE)
Henry might be over his calf injury, but he still has a lot to prove following a roller coaster of a 2018 season. Henry went from a major disappointment over the first 12 games last season to a fantasy championship hero in the final four contests.
Unfortunately, he doesn't have a big margin for error with such a minimal role in the passing game. That could be a real problem if the Tennessee Titans defense struggles to stop the high-powered Cleveland Browns offense. If the Titans fall behind early, Henry's fantasy value would plummet.
Derrius Guice, WAS (at PHI)
If you drafted Guice expecting him to lead the Washington Redskins backfield ahead of Adrian Peterson, head coach Jay Gruden had some encouraging comments. According to Kyle Stackpole of Redskins.com, Gruden said, "I think the offense, carries-wise, will probably go through him [Guice], pretty much."
Gruden's comments were nice to hear for those hoping for Guice to be the guy this year, but that doesn't mean you should be feeling great about Guice on Sunday. Washington's offense looks like one of the weakest in the league, with arguably the worst receiving corps. The team has opted to go with veteran QB Case Keenum over rookie Dwayne Haskins, which might have something to do with LT Trent Williams' ongoing absence.
This one could get ugly for the Redskins on the road, and we might see more of Chris Thompson instead of Guice if Washington has to play catchup.
Week 1 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. CIN)
Lockett ascended to the top of the Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver depth chart this offseason when Doug Baldwin retired. Even though no team ran it more and threw it less than the Seahawks last season, Lockett is primed for a jump this season, and that should happen right out of the gate when the Cincinnati Bengals visit Sunday.
The Bengals gave up the fifth-most yards to WRs last season and remain one of the worst defensive groups in the league. The Seahawks could easily control this game with an improved defense and strong rushing attack, but when they take to the air, Lockett will shine. He has top-10 potential at the position for Week 1.
Will Fuller, HOU (at NO)
Don't worry about the addition of Kenny Stills just yet. Fuller is still the No. 2 WR in Houston behind DeAndre Hopkins. As a dangerous deep threat, Fuller may have gotten a slight boost to his value when the Texans added some much-needed offensive line help when left tackle Laremy Tunsil was acquired as part of the deal for Stills.
The battle of potential explosive offenses is enough reason to feel good about Fuller. What's even more attractive is how the Saints fared against WRs in 2018. No team gave up more fantasy points or yards to the position. Fuller has serious blowup potential to open the season.
Concern
Robby Anderson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
The optimism for Anderson in 2019 is deserved, although it should be tabled for Week 1. Not only is he battling a calf injury, but he'll also likely draw a tough matchup against one of the league's best corners in Tre'Davious White. The Buffalo Bills provided WRs with the fourth-toughest matchup in 2018. If you're using Anderson, he's a WR3 at best.
Week 1 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Jared Cook, NO (vs. HOU)
Could a new home for Cook provide him with a chance at his best fantasy season? We could find out rather quickly when he draws a favorable start to the year against the visiting Texans. Houston allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and second-most yards to TEs last year.
Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara will earn plenty of targets, but also lots of attention, which could put Cook in some beatable matchups. He's a safe play with a chance to crack the top five at the position in Week 1.
Vance McDonald, PIT (at NE)
A big storyline in Pittsburgh is who will step in to fill the massive void left by Antonio Brown. The Steelers' passing game will be tested right away with a trip to New England. JuJu Smith-Schuster is clearly the top option, which might put a target on his back as the player Bill Belichick tries to neutralize. If Smith-Schuster draws a lot of matchups with top corner Stephon Gilmore, Ben Roethlisberger may need to look elsewhere in the receiving corps.
McDonald has almost been a prime candidate to see an uptick in targets and fantasy production in the wake of Brown's departure. Even though Donte Moncrief appears to be ahead of James Washington for the No. 2 spot at WR, McDonald could be the one who emerges at the next best option for Roethlisberger after Smith-Schuster and James Conner. McDonald has a chance to be busy Sunday.
Concern
Jordan Reed, WAS (at PHI)
Reed suffered yet another concussion toward the end of the preseason and is far from a lock to get cleared and out of the concussion protocol in time for this weekend's game in Philadelphia. If you drafted Reed as a low-end starting option, you should be making alternate plans for Week 1 and possibly beyond. If you're really stuck, those plans could include Vernon Davis.
Week 1 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|George Kittle (SF)
|3
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|4
|O.J. Howard (TB)
|5
|Hunter Henry (LAC)
|6
|Jared Cook (NO)
|7
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|8
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|9
|David Njoku (CLE)
|10
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|11
|Delanie Walker (TEN)
|12
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|13
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|14
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|15
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|16
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|17
|T.J. Hockenson (DET)
|18
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|19
|Noah Fant (DEN)
|20
|Jordan Reed (WAS)
|21
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|22
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|23
|Darren Waller (OAK)
|24
|Mike Gesicki (MIA)
|25
|Tyler Eifert (CIN)
|26
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|27
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|28
|Will Dissly (SEA)
|29
|Nick Vannett (SEA)
|30
|Charles Clay (ARI)
|31
|Blake Jarwin (DAL)
|32
|Hayden Hurst (BAL)
|33
|Jason Witten (DAL)
|34
|C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
|35
|Ian Thomas (CAR)
Defenses
Typically, this section will only include defenses with under 60 percent ownership, but with wide variance in ownership depending on your hosting site, we're focusing on options with preferred matchups.
Best Streaming Options
Seattle Seahawks (vs. CIN)
In addition to acquiring Jadeveon Clowney from the Texans, the Seahawks are lucky enough to face the Cincinnati Bengals without A.J. Green to worry about, as he remains sidelined by ankle surgery. The Bengals' offensive line is a real issue, and they could be in even worse shape if Cordy Glenn isn't cleared from his concussion. Seattle's defense could tee off on the Bengals, especially with a lead in the second half.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 15.4; Yahoo, 65.0
Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)
This Big Board is all about Week 1, but it should be noted that the Cowboys are a multi-week streaming candidate. After opening with the New York Giants, Dallas heads to Washington before hosting the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Theoretically, you could keep the Cowboys around as your starting defense before cutting them loose ahead of a Week 4 matchup in New Orleans.
Stopping Saquon Barkley isn't an easy task, but the Giants offense took a major hit when Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns. It's Barkley or bust for the Giants. Expect Dallas to get after Eli Manning and force some turnovers.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 26.5; Yahoo, 63.0
Week 1 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Baltimore Ravens (at MIA)
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS)
|3
|Cleveland Browns (vs. TEN)
|4
|Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)
|5
|Seattle Seahawks (vs. CIN)
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers (vs. IND)
|7
|Denver Broncos (at OAK)
|8
|New York Jets (vs. BUF)
|9
|Chicago Bears (vs. GB)
|10
|Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
|11
|Los Angeles Rams (at CAR)
|12
|New Orleans Saints (vs. HOU)
|13
|New England Patriots (vs. PIT)
|14
|Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
|15
|Detroit Lions (at ARI)
|16
|Kansas City Chiefs (at JAC)
|17
|Green Bay Packers (at CHI)
|18
|San Francisco 49ers (at TB)
|19
|Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. KC)
|20
|Oakland Raiders (vs. DEN)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Jason Myers, SEA (vs. CIN)
Sometimes, it's nice to get kickers on good but not great offenses. Instead of finishing drives with touchdowns, field goals can be the name of the game. Seattle's offense will once again be run-heavy and doesn't have much in the receiving corps other than Tyler Lockett. That sounds like a recipe for success when it comes to Myers. He should get plenty of chances in a game the Seahawks will control.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 10.7; Yahoo, 56.0
Week 1 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|2
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|3
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|4
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|5
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|6
|Michael Badgley (LAC)
|7
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|8
|Jason Myers (SEA)
|9
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|10
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|11
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|12
|Matt Prater (DET)
|13
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|14
|Dan Bailey (MIN)
|15
|Brandon McManus (DEN)
|16
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|17
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|18
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|19
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|20
|Aldrick Rosas (NYG)