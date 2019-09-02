4-Star SF Jordan Geronimo Commits to Indiana over UVA, Georgia and More

Credit: 247Sports

Jordan Geronimo committed to Indiana on Monday, he announced on Instagram.

Geronimo, a 4-star recruit, is the No. 98 player and No. 22 small forward in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Georgia, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M were among the programs that offered him a scholarship, and he had an unofficial visit with Virginia earlier this month.

Geronimo is the third commit for the Hoosiers in 2020, joining shooting guards Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway.

ESPN's Adam Finkelstein provided a snapshot of Geronimo's game:

A native of Concord, New Hampshire, the 6'6" forward participated in the Adidas Gauntlet Finale, where 247Sports' Brian Snow considered him one of the standout performers:

"A true July breakout performer, Geronimo again showed why he is reeling in high-major offers at a high rate. While he can be inconsistent, Geronimo has all the physical tools you could want in a hybrid forward. He stands around 6-foot-6, has excellent length, is a very good athlete, and then also has the ability to make shots from deep. The next step for Geronimo is to be more consistent with his production, and that definitely seems like an attainable goal. With back to back impressive showings, look for Geronimo to make a huge leap in the next batch of rankings."

Since hiring Archie Miller in March 2017, Indiana is 35-31 overall with a 17-21 record in the Big Ten. Nobody is putting Miller on the hot seat right now, but the Hoosiers' performance hasn't exactly met expectations under his watch.

The results have been similarly mixed on the recruiting trail.

Miller assembled the No. 10 class—a group headlined by Romeo Langford—in 247Sports' team rankings for 2018, but the 2019 class slipped to 53rd. Indiana sat 18th ahead of the 2020 season prior to Geronimo's commitment.

Although Miller doesn't yet have the Hoosiers on even footing with Kentucky and Duke, he's attracting the kind of talent that will make the program a tournament mainstay again.

Geronimo in particular is a valuable addition with Devonte Green approaching his senior year. At 9.4 points per game, Green is the team's leading returning scorer from 2018-19 following the departures of Langford and Juwan Morgan.

When Green graduates, Miller will need somebody to fill the void offensively from the wing. That's a role Geronimo could play once he arrives on campus.