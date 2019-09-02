Look: Melvin Gordon Appears to Throw Shade at Chargers in Cryptic Instagram Post

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

It doesn't seem as though Melvin Gordon is ending his holdout any time soon.

The Los Angeles Chargers running back appeared to indicate his thoughts in an Instagram story Monday, captured by CBS Sports' Will Brinson:

This comes after Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Gordon doesn't plan to report to the team in time for Week 1.

He also took to Twitter to address the criticism he's received during the holdout, saying that he sees himself as much better than "average."

The 26-year-old is heading into the final year of his rookie contract but was hoping to get a new deal before the start of the 2019 season. These plans were hindered Sunday when general manager Tom announced that all extension talks will be postponed until after the season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With neither side willing to budge, it appears Gordon is a long shot to appear in a Chargers uniform this season.