Match Card Predictions for AEW's 1st TNT Show After All out PPV

Credit: Chris Mueller

All Elite Wrestling took over the Sears Center near Chicago on Saturday for its fourth major pay-per-view, All Out. The event was a huge success as the crowd was a sell-out and the matches provided a lot of entertainment for the fans in attendance and watching at home.

As the final PPV before TNT debuts its weekly show on October 2, this show has the responsibility of setting up a few feuds for the future and crowning the first AEW world champion.

Chris Jericho defeated Hangman Adam Page in the main event at All Out to claim the title, but he already has his first challenger lined up for the third episode of the untitled TNT show.

The Fozzy frontman has a different challenge ahead of him for the premiere episode when he teams up with two mystery partners to battle Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

We will also see the first AEW women's champion crowned at the show as well as Cody vs. Sammy Guevara.

The two-hour program already has three interesting matches planned and we will likely find out more in the coming weeks about what we can expect. For now, let's take a look at each bout and make some predictions.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and Two Mystery Partners

Jericho has been working as a heel in AEW and hasn't made many friends along the way, so figuring out who his mystery partners are is going to be difficult.

He could choose a current tag team, two singles stars or we could see the debut of two new people on the roster. Whatever happens, he has a big hill to climb in this match.

Omega and the Jackson brothers have been together since their days in The Bullet Club, so they know each other about as well as anyone can in this business.

Their chemistry is going to give them an edge over just about anyone, but this is Jericho we are talking about. He always has a plan and a backup plan in case his first one fails.

As the first AEW world champion, the company is going to want to feature him prominently in its TNT debut, and that is a good reason why he and his unknown teammates are going to score the win in this one.

Prediction: Jericho and Mystery Partners

Cody vs. Sammy Guevara

Cody is coming off a big win at All Out over Shawn Spears to put his record at 2-1-1. Sammy Guevara lost his first match at Double or Nothing to Kip Sabian and won a six-man contest with MJF and Spears at Fight For the Fallen to put him at 1-1.

It is still early in AEW's life and wins mean a lot in this phase, especially with the company putting a greater emphasis on wins and losses.

For all intents and purposes, Cody has been the face of AEW since its inception. A lot of people have worked hard to make this company a reality, but Cody is the guy most people recognize from his years in WWE.

As much as Cody would benefit from a victory, Guevara would get so much more out of it. He would have bragging rights and it would put him in a good position to get himself into the hunt for the title.

Even if he cheats, Guevara is going to be the man with his hand raised at the end of the match.

Prediction: Guevara

Riho vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Women's Championship)

Riho defeated Hikaru Shida at All Out to earn herself a spot in the AEW Women's Championship match at the company's debut episode, and her opponent is none other than Nyla Rose.

The Japanese Superstar has already established herself as one of AEW's top women with wins at Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest and All Out. She is also the only woman who has competed at every AEW event so far, which shows you how much the company believes in her ability.

Rose has also been featured prominently and picked up a significant victory at All Out in the Casino Battle Royal, once again showing her dominance.

While both competitors would be great inaugural champions for the company, Rose feels like the obvious choice here. She is going to be positioned as the powerhouse of the division and becoming the first champion is going to make her a star.

Riho can recover from the loss and will definitely hold the belt one day, but that day will not be October 2. That day is reserved for Rose.

Prediction: Rose win the title.

Other Possible Matches

Pac debuted for AEW at All Out and scored what some would call an upset victory over Omega, but The Bastard wasn't done there.

After Page lost to Jericho in the main event, he was giving an interview backstage when Pac interrupted him and threw a water bottle at his face. The situation was broken up before it turned physical but it created some intrigue.

These are two men who both feel like they have something to prove and it looks like they could be one of AEW's major feuds moving forward. Pac is still working to make sure people don't just think of him as Neville from WWE and Page wants to prove he belongs in the main event scene.

This is a great combination of different styles and talent. They are both considered among the best pro wrestlers in the world today and booking them to have a singles bout on the first episode of AEW's weekly show would definitely produce a Match of the Year candidate. It's a match made in heaven.

Jon Moxley is scheduled to make an appearance on the first episode of AEW but it is still unknown if he will be able to compete.

Other Superstars likely to be featured are Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Orange Cassidy and both Dustin and Brandi Rhodes.

AEW's weekly TV show and everything it could become is making this one of the most exciting times to be a wrestling fan in years. If every episode of AEW is as good as its PPVs have been, WWE has some serious competition to worry about.