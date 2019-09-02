FIBA World Cup 2019: Tuesday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Zhijian Liu/Getty Images

The second round of games in the group stage will continue on Tuesday, with some of the top contenders in action, including the United States, France and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece. Below, we'll break down the full schedule, odds, streaming options and predictions for the games, along with a preview of the matchups.

Schedule and Odds

Australia (-36.5) vs. Senegal: 3:30 a.m.

Montenegro (-3.5) vs. New Zealand: 4 a.m.

Japan vs. Czech Republic (-7): 4:30 a.m.

Germany (-18.5) vs. Dominican Republic: 4:30 a.m.

Lithuania (-7.5) vs. Canada: 7:30 a.m.

Brazil vs. Greece (-12.5): 8 a.m.

United States (-20) vs. Turkey: 8:30 a.m.

Jordan vs. France (-28.5): 8:30 a.m.

All times Eastern. Odds via Caesars Sportsbook. All games will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Predictions

Australia def. Senegal, 90-55

Montenegro def. New Zealand, 84-79

Czech Republic def. Japan, 82-80

Germany def. Dominican Republic, 84-64

Lithuania def. Canada, 90-87

Greece def. Brazil, 81-71

United States def. Turkey, 90-72

France def. Jordan, 99-65

Preview

Antetoukounmpo will be in action for Greece again on Tuesday, making that a must-watch contest, especially against a Brazilian side that boasts a number of former and current NBA players, including Leandro Barbosa, Cristiano Feliciano, Anderson Varejao and Bruno Caboclo.

That should be a great matchup, though it won't be the only intriguing contest.

Lithuania vs. Canada should be a tight affair. The Lithuanians are led by a pair of NBA big men, Indiana Pacers power forward Domantas Sabonis and Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas. Mindaugas Kuzminskas also spent a year with the New York Knicks, though now plays for Olympiacos.

The Lithuanians opened play by walloping Senegal, 101-47, though Canada will offer a tougher test. The Canadians don't have the talent they could have brought with them to China after players like Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett, Tristan Thompson, Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Brandon Clarke, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dillon Brooks and Trey Lyles, among others, all abstained from making the trip.

That left the Canadiens with NBA players in Cory Joseph and Khem Birch to lead the way. It's a dramatically diluted talent pool, and one the Lithuanians should be able to overcome.

Germany looked very good in its opening game, a 78-74 loss against an always tough French side, and should prove way too tough for the Dominican Republic to overcome. Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis and Maxi Kleber will provide more than enough punch to get past the Dominicans.

Likewise, the loaded French should dispense of Jordan with little difficulty.

Montenegro and the Czech Republic should steal tight battles, led by Nikola Vucevic and Tomas Satoransky, respectively. But neither team is loaded with talent and could be pressed by New Zealand and Japan, especially with the Japanese boasting Rui Hachimura.

The United States could face a challenge from Turkey, led by a trio of NBA players in Cedi Osman, Ersan İlyasova and Furkan Korkmaz. But there's a pretty strong argument to be made that none of those players would even make the United States roster, a reminder of how loaded the Americans are despite being without many of the country's biggest superstars.

The U.S. comfortably dismissed the Czech Republic to open this tournament. They shouldn't have too many issues with Turkey either, though a friendly loss to Australia before the FIBA World Cup was a reminder that the Americans are more vulnerable than in years past.