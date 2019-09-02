Bobby Duncan Completes Permanent Transfer from Liverpool to Fiorentina

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool announced on Monday that 18-year-old striker Bobby Duncan has completed a permanent transfer to Serie A side Fiorentina:

The Italian club will pay the Reds £1.9 million "plus a 20 per cent sell-on clause" for the teenager, according to the Mirror's Liam Prenderville.

Duncan offered his thanks to Liverpool on social media after the move was announced:

The teenager joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2018 and scored 32 goals for the club's Under-18 side last season. He was also part of the first team's pre-season tour of the United States.

However, Liverpool have recently been forced to deny accusations of "mentally bullying and destroying" the striker's career by his agent, Salif Rubie, per Sky Sport News.

Rubie also accused Liverpool of preventing Duncan from leaving the club and said he was worried for the teenager's "mental health and well being."

His statement drew strong criticism from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher:

Manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about Duncan in his pre-match press conference before Saturday's victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The German said the youngster was a player the club "really care" about, as shared by Goal's Neil Jones:

Yet Duncan will now continue his career away from Liverpool at Fiorentina after sealing a deadline-day move.

His agent Rubie was not involved in the deal to take the youngster to Serie A, according to The Athletic's James Pearce:

The teenager has signed a three-year deal with Vincenzo Montella's men with the option of two more years, according to Sky Sports News.