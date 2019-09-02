Rafinha Joins Celta Vigo on Loan from Barcelona

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona announced on Monday that Rafinha has joined La Liga rivals Celta Vigo on loan after signing a contract extension with the club until the end of the 2020-21 season:

Celta will "take on Rafinha's salary plus potential add-ons of up to €1.5 million," Barcelona announced on their official website.

Rafinha becomes the second Barcelona player to join Celta this summer. Midfielder Denis Suarez was snapped up by the Galicians in June on a four-year deal:

Valencia had been linked with a move for Rafinha throughout the summer, but manager Marcelino said the club had informed him the transfer "has not been approved," per Football Espana.

Rafinha joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old and came through the club's famous La Masia academy, but his senior career has been disrupted by a succession of serious injuries.

The move is the third loan spell of his Barcelona career and his second at Celta. He played for the club previously in 2013-14, as shown by La Liga:

Rafinha enjoyed a bright pre-season with Barcelona after recovering from surgery to treat a ruptured left anterior cruciate ligament in December 2018.

His performances, coupled with injuries to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, saw the Brazilian feature in all of Barcelona's three La Liga games so far this season.

However, the midfielder is unlikely to see much game time when the trio return and a move away from the Camp Nou makes sense for the 26-year-old.

Freelance writer David Cartlidge is impressed with Celta's transfer dealings this summer:

Rafinha made just seven appearances last season for Barcelona before being ruled out for the season through injury. However, if he can stay fit he has the ability to be a useful attacking option for Celta.