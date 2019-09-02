Rafinha Joins Celta Vigo on Loan from Barcelona

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IISeptember 2, 2019

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Rafinha of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Osasuna v FC Barcelona at the Estadio El Sadar on August 31, 2019 in Pamplona Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona announced on Monday that Rafinha has joined La Liga rivals Celta Vigo on loan after signing a contract extension with the club until the end of the 2020-21 season:

Celta will "take on Rafinha's salary plus potential add-ons of up to €1.5 million," Barcelona announced on their official website

Rafinha becomes the second Barcelona player to join Celta this summer. Midfielder Denis Suarez was snapped up by the Galicians in June on a four-year deal:

Valencia had been linked with a move for Rafinha throughout the summer, but manager Marcelino said the club had informed him the transfer "has not been approved," per Football Espana.

Rafinha joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old and came through the club's famous La Masia academy, but his senior career has been disrupted by a succession of serious injuries.

The move is the third loan spell of his Barcelona career and his second at Celta. He played for the club previously in 2013-14, as shown by La Liga:

Rafinha enjoyed a bright pre-season with Barcelona after recovering from surgery to treat a ruptured left anterior cruciate ligament in December 2018.

His performances, coupled with injuries to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, saw the Brazilian feature in all of Barcelona's three La Liga games so far this season.

However, the midfielder is unlikely to see much game time when the trio return and a move away from the Camp Nou makes sense for the 26-year-old.

Freelance writer David Cartlidge is impressed with Celta's transfer dealings this summer:

Rafinha made just seven appearances last season for Barcelona before being ruled out for the season through injury. However, if he can stay fit he has the ability to be a useful attacking option for Celta.

Related

    Why Barca Are Convinced They Will Seal Neymar Next Year

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Barca Are Convinced They Will Seal Neymar Next Year

    via mirror

    Liverpool's Bobby Duncan Signs for Fiorentina

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool's Bobby Duncan Signs for Fiorentina

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Roma Sign Arsenal's Mkhitaryan on Loan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Roma Sign Arsenal's Mkhitaryan on Loan

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Rakitic Out of Croatia Squad to Sort Out Barcelona Future

    Midfielder has been linked to PSG and Juventus

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rakitic Out of Croatia Squad to Sort Out Barcelona Future

    Midfielder has been linked to PSG and Juventus

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report