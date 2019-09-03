USA vs. Portugal Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Women's Soccer Friendly

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The United States' 2019 Victory Tour will continue with another friendly against Portugal on Tuesday, just days after the two sides clashed in Philadelphia.

The Stars and Stripes cruised to a 4-0 in the first meeting and will once again be heavy favourites when they face off in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and ESPN 2 will broadcast the match.

Here are the highlights from the first match between the two:

Portugal were never expected to put up much resistance in these two friendlies, as they're relative minnows of women's football, especially compared to the USA. The Americans were sporting a 14-match win streak going into the first match and have lost just a single match this calendar year.

Portugal have never qualified for a World Cup or European championship.

The low level of opposition didn't stop the fans from turning out in force, however, per sports writer Seth Vertelney:

In all likelihood, fans in Minnesota can expect more of the same on Tuesday, with the Stars and Stripes pushing for goals and Portugal hoping to limit the damage.

Defending crosses was their biggest issue in the first friendly, and could once again be a problem. The likes of Christen Press and Tobin Heath are experts at finding space in behind their marker before squaring the ball, and Portugal lack the raw athleticism to keep up with the world champion forwards.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Their best chance of scoring might be set pieces, where the American team didn't always look comfortable during the World Cup and somewhat struggled again on Thursday. But scoring even a single goal would be quite the accomplishment; the Stars and Stripes haven't conceded in their last three matches.

Prediction: USA 5-0 Portugal