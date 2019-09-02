Paul Pogba Withdraws from France Squad with Injury; Replaced by Matteo Guendouzi

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has pulled out of France's squad with an ankle injury and will be replaced by Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi.

It is Guendouzi's first call-up to the senior squad. The 20-year-old had returned to France from north London to work with the under-21 side:

Pogba has endured an inconsistent 2019-20 campaign so far with United. He assisted twice in the 4-0 win over Chelsea, but he missed a penalty in the draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers and cost his team dearly in the loss against Crystal Palace. In the final minutes of that contest, he lost the ball to spark a counter-attack that led to the winning goal.

Transfer speculation surrounding the Frenchman dominated the summer after he told reporters he was ready for a new challenge in June.

France will face Albania and Andorra at home in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers and are expected to cruise past both opponents. They're tied with Turkey and Iceland at the top of Group H, with all three teams on nine points after four matches.

Albania have earned six points from their four matches, losing to Turkey and Iceland, and Andorra have yet to score a goal or collect a point.