Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott's New Contract 'Not Close' Amid Renewed Talks

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The contract stand-off between the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott continues on, and the latest reports aren't promising.

According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network: "A source informed tells me that while talks with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott continued late Sunday, the deal is still 'not close.' When I asked what's holding it up, the answer was the same as last month: 'Everything.'

