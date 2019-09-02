Rangers' Steven Gerrard Denies Rumoured Interest in Manchester City's Phil Foden

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has denied the Scottish club are interested in a deadline-day move for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

"No," Gerrard said, when asked if Rangers were pursuing a deal for the 19-year-old, per Goal. "I don't think Pep Guardiola is going to let him go anywhere," he added.

Rangers had been linked with Foden, while Serie A side Roma were said to have had a loan offer turned down by City.

Gerrard is likely correct in his assessment, given how highly City counterpart Guardiola speaks of the teenager:

Foden made 26 appearances for the Blues last season, making 11 starts and playing a total of 1,107 minutes in all competitions.

In that time, he scored seven goals and assisted two, helping City win all four domestic trophies on offer along with reaching the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

He also showcased his talent during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with England:

This season, he has only featured for 11 minutes in City's first five matches.

Some feel the youngster does not receive as much game time as he should at City, though Sam Lee of the Athletic believes the club are handling his development well:

Game time is important during a player's formative years, and at Rangers he'd likely be a regular starter.

He won't play as much this season if he remains at City, but he will continue to develop as he works under a world-class coach in Guardiola and with world-class players around him.

What's more, David Silva is going to leave the club next summer when his contract expires.

Foden has the chance to stake a claim in the side for when the Spaniard moves on, and it will be easier for him to do that by remaining at the Etihad Stadium and impressing there rather than on loan.