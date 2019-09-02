Messi, Ronaldo, Van Dijk Named Finalists for 2019 FIFA the Best Award

Messi, Ronaldo, Van Dijk Named Finalists for 2019 FIFA the Best AwardSeptember 2, 2019
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk will battle it out once again after the trio were named as the three finalists for FIFA's The Best Men's Player award.
FIFA announced the shortlist had been narrowed down to three on Monday, while Lucy Bronze, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are the final three nominees for The Best Women's Player gong:
🚨 #TheBest Men’s Player Finalists 🚨 🇵🇹 @Cristiano 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi 🇳🇱 @VirgilvDijk https://t.co/wX8zPg7TEp
🚨 #TheBest Women’s Player Finalists 🚨 🏴 @LucyBronze 🇺🇸 @alexmorgan13 🇺🇸 @mPinoe https://t.co/rcYVO7LvZU
Liverpool defender Van Dijk beat Messi and Ronaldo to the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award last week after he won the UEFA Champions League with the Reds last season.
He also helped Liverpool accrue 97 points in the Premier League, conceding just 22 goals along the way.
Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand disagreed with Van Dijk winning the award, however, while Metro's Oliver Young-Myles and football writer Graham Ruthven were among those who felt Messi should have won it:
Spot on. Messi & Ronaldo have both become victims of their own success and consistency. Virgil Van Dijk is a worthier winner than Luka Modric was but Messi still should win any individual award going based on last season. https://t.co/TkNs3T7YFT
@liamhappe That's not my argument. My argument is that in this particular case Messi's record of 36 goals in 34 Liga games and 12 in 11 UCL games last season trumps Van Dijk's individual achievements. It has to. These numbers don't even do justice to Messi's overall play.
The Barcelona forward notched 51 goals and 22 assists in 50 matches in all competitions.
His efforts helped the Catalan giants win the title in La Liga, reach the final of the Copa del Rey and the semi-finals of the Champions League, while with Argentina he finished third at the Copa America.
As for Ronaldo, he scored 28 goals and laid on 10 assists in 43 games for Juventus, who won their eighth consecutive Serie A title. He also helped Portugal win the inaugural UEFA Nations League, with his side beating Van Dijk's Netherlands in the final.
In the women's award, Bronze was named the UEFA Women's Player of the Year after a superb campaign with Lyon in which she won the treble, including the Champions League.
She also reached the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals with England, winning the tournament's Silver Ball in the process.
Football writer Rich Laverty predicted the award will go to Rapinoe, though:
Bronze out of the full 10 wouldn't have been my winner but ironically she's had the best overall 12 months out of the 3 nominated. Rapinoe will win though.
Rapinoe won the Golden Ball at the World Cup, which she and Morgan helped the USA retain with six goals apiece.
The awards ceremony will be held in Milan on 23 September.
