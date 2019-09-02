Wanda Nara: 'A Couple of Teams' Want Mauro Icardi Amid PSG Transfer Talk

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, said there are "a couple of teams" interested in the Inter Milan striker amid rumours he could move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested a potential move to the French capital is on the brink of being completed:

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, Nara spoke on Mediaset's Tiki Taka and discussed the possibility of Icardi leaving Inter on Monday, the final day of the transfer window:

"I'll work until the end of the transfer window.

"There are a couple of teams. My relationship with the Inter board is very good.

"Boca Juniors would be difficult, but there are solutions in Europe.

"We'll see if he goes to a team outside of Italy."

The Nerazzurri have been attempting to offload the 26-year-old—who missed 10 games last season after being stripped of the captaincy in February—throughout the summer.

Manager Antonio Conte has been clear the striker does not feature in his plans, per the Press Association's Simon Peach:

Nara recently suggested on Tiki Taka that Icardi could remain at the club:

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta swiftly rejected such talk, though.

"For us, it is a bit of annoyance, both for the timing and for the way [she spoke]," he told DAZN (h/t Perform, via AS). "I absolutely deny that any Inter manager, and in particular [chairman] Steven Zhang, has invited Icardi to stay."



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Pisani), Icardi's lawyers are set to take legal action against the club to have him reinstated into the squad.

A departure would be best for both parties, and PSG would allow him to reignite his career at a side that can offer virtually guaranteed silverware and UEFA Champions League football.

He would be competing with Edinson Cavani for game time up front, but the 32-year-old is in the final year of his deal at the Parc des Princes.

Icardi has scored 124 goals in 219 games for Inter, so he could be a strong long-term successor to the Uruguayan.