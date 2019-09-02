NASCAR at Darlington 2019 Results: Winner, Standings, Highlights and Reaction

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Erik Jones won the rain-delayed Bojangles' Southern 500 in the early hours of Monday morning at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina in what was his 100th NASCAR Cup Series start.

Kyle Larson finished second, while a third-place finish for Jones' Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch was enough for him to secure the regular-season championship for the second year running, with one race remaining.

Motorsport.com's Nick DeGroot shared the results from the race:

And here's how the playoff standings look after the Southern 500:

Kurt Busch was the Stage 1 winner of the 367-lap race, but by that time his brother, Kyle, had already climbed up to P4 having started from the back of the grid.

Kyle eventually took the lead off the pit road and led the field for 118 laps, taking the victory in Stage 2.

Behind the lead, a multi-car crash on Lap 275 that swept up Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, William Byron and Jimmie Johnson prompted the caution flag to emerge:

When the green flag was issued 10 minutes later, Larson took advantage of the situation to wrestle the lead from Busch, who dropped back to fourth with Jones and Alex Bowman separating him from top spot.

Jones wasted little time in taking P1 from Larson, while Busch moved up to P2 to set up a thrilling final 50 laps.

With two laps remaining, Busch hit a wall, allowing Larson to take P2 ahead of him and Jones to cruise to victory.

Here's a look at Jones' winning moment:

The 23-year-old was delighted with the victory:

The Cup Series win was his first of the season and the second of his career. His previous victory came in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona Speedway last year.

The regular season will conclude next Sunday with the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.