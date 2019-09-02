NASCAR at Darlington 2019 Results: Winner, Standings, Highlights and Reaction

NASCAR at Darlington 2019 Results: Winner, Standings, Highlights and ReactionSeptember 2, 2019
Erik Jones won the rain-delayed Bojangles' Southern 500 in the early hours of Monday morning at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina in what was his 100th NASCAR Cup Series start.
Kyle Larson finished second, while a third-place finish for Jones' Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch was enough for him to secure the regular-season championship for the second year running, with one race remaining.
Motorsport.com's Nick DeGroot shared the results from the race:
Nick DeGroot @ndegroot89
#Southern500 Results 1-Erik Jones 2-Kyle Larson 3-Kyle Busch 4-Kevin Harvick 5-Brad Keselowski 6-Clint Bowyer 7-Kurt Busch 8-Matt DiBenedetto 9-Paul Menard 10-Austin Dillon #NASCAR
And here's how the playoff standings look after the Southern 500:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
We have a TIE for the last spot of the #NASCARPlayoffs betwen Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman! ONE. RACE. LEFT. @IMS https://t.co/hpGdU0tQhV
Kurt Busch was the Stage 1 winner of the 367-lap race, but by that time his brother, Kyle, had already climbed up to P4 having started from the back of the grid.
Kyle eventually took the lead off the pit road and led the field for 118 laps, taking the victory in Stage 2.
Behind the lead, a multi-car crash on Lap 275 that swept up Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, William Byron and Jimmie Johnson prompted the caution flag to emerge:
NASCAR @NASCAR
Take a look at the cause for the caution. @DanielHemric, @dennyhamlin, @KurtBusch, @WilliamByron are among those involved. https://t.co/bg6ZFlEXgC
When the green flag was issued 10 minutes later, Larson took advantage of the situation to wrestle the lead from Busch, who dropped back to fourth with Jones and Alex Bowman separating him from top spot.
Jones wasted little time in taking P1 from Larson, while Busch moved up to P2 to set up a thrilling final 50 laps.
With two laps remaining, Busch hit a wall, allowing Larson to take P2 ahead of him and Jones to cruise to victory.
Here's a look at Jones' winning moment:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
In his 100th NASCAR Cup Series start, @Erik_Jones WINS at @TooToughToTame! @ToyotaRacing https://t.co/QZ6TD2w5MR
The 23-year-old was delighted with the victory:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
"It's gonna look damn good to see my face on that trophy." @Erik_Jones wins the crown jewel Southern 500 at @TooToughToTame! @JoeGibbsRacing https://t.co/W4kxO208pe
The Cup Series win was his first of the season and the second of his career. His previous victory came in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona Speedway last year.
The regular season will conclude next Sunday with the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
