Patrick Mahomes Details Offseason Improvements, Taking the Next Step in Career

Bad news, rest of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes may be even better this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed he worked on his decision-making heading into the 2019 campaign during a discussion with Peter King of NBC Sports.

"That's the biggest thing for me—just knowing when to go for the shot and when to take the first down and move the chains, that's something I've really worked on," he said. "Situationally deciding when to go for that scramble, trying to throw it all the way down the field and when to just complete the little short one and get the first down."

Mahomes making strides after he won the league MVP in his first full season as a starter may terrify the rest of the league, but he said, "I feel like if I can just get better at situationally knowing when to take that shot and when not to, I think that'd be a big step in my game."

The world will find out what a "big step" looks like when the Chiefs open their season next Sunday on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it's hard to imagine something much better than 2018. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Not only was he good enough to be recognized as the league's best player, but he guided the Chiefs to overtime of the AFC Championship Game before falling to the New England Patriots.

If his column is any indication, King believes Mahomes will take that next step. He picked the Texas Tech product to win MVP again and lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title.