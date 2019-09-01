Check Out Chris Long Give Twitter Play-by-Play of His 1st Fantasy Football Draft

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Chris Long retired from the NFL this offseason, which means he finally gets a chance to join the rest of the world playing fantasy football. To make things more exciting, the former defensive end provided fans with a live play-by-play of his draft.

His limited planning didn't seem to pay off, as Christian McCaffrey was off the board early.

"And someone took him first," Long complained. "F--k this sport."

As the draft continued, the two-time Super Bowl champion provided some interesting analysis about his selections:

Long might be an amateur at fantasy football, but he does have some extra insight after facing most of these players in person during an 11-year NFL career, and his team doesn't look too bad.