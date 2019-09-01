Check Out Chris Long Give Twitter Play-by-Play of His 1st Fantasy Football Draft

Check Out Chris Long Give Twitter Play-by-Play of His 1st Fantasy Football DraftSeptember 1, 2019
Chris Long retired from the NFL this offseason, which means he finally gets a chance to join the rest of the world playing fantasy football. To make things more exciting, the former defensive end provided fans with a live play-by-play of his draft.
Chris Long @JOEL9ONE
Never played fantasy football before. Draft in 5 minutes. These are my notes. https://t.co/ndrPiQiVwh
His limited planning didn't seem to pay off, as Christian McCaffrey was off the board early.
"And someone took him first," Long complained. "F--k this sport."
As the draft continued, the two-time Super Bowl champion provided some interesting analysis about his selections:
Chris Long @JOEL9ONE
I picked a buddy in the third. I don’t know if it was early. Need friends on my team. https://t.co/d8kuq8RzIs
Chris Long @JOEL9ONE
Just snagged Nick’s favorite target down in JAX. Hot name right now in fantasy circles, I’ve been told.
Chris Long @JOEL9ONE
Man let me tell you when I picked Jameis Winston a lesser man would’ve felt small but the organization is behind the selection.
Long might be an amateur at fantasy football, but he does have some extra insight after facing most of these players in person during an 11-year NFL career, and his team doesn't look too bad.
