Check Out Chris Long Give Twitter Play-by-Play of His 1st Fantasy Football Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a second quarter sack against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Chris Long retired from the NFL this offseason, which means he finally gets a chance to join the rest of the world playing fantasy football. To make things more exciting, the former defensive end provided fans with a live play-by-play of his draft.

His limited planning didn't seem to pay off, as Christian McCaffrey was off the board early.

"And someone took him first," Long complained. "F--k this sport."

As the draft continued, the two-time Super Bowl champion provided some interesting analysis about his selections:

Long might be an amateur at fantasy football, but he does have some extra insight after facing most of these players in person during an 11-year NFL career, and his team doesn't look too bad.

Related

    Eagles Sign 9 Players to Practice Squad, Including Greg Ward

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles Sign 9 Players to Practice Squad, Including Greg Ward

    Bleeding Green Nation
    via Bleeding Green Nation

    Melvin Gordon Contract Talks Suspended Until After Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Melvin Gordon Contract Talks Suspended Until After Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Roster Updates and Practice Squad Tracker

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles Roster Updates and Practice Squad Tracker

    Bleeding Green Nation
    via Bleeding Green Nation

    NFC East News: Cowboys sign former Eagles' QB Clayton Thorson to practice squad

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    NFC East News: Cowboys sign former Eagles' QB Clayton Thorson to practice squad

    glenn erby
    via Eagles Wire