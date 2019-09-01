Starting LT Greg Robinson Reportedly Released by Browns; Expected to Re-Sign

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released offensive tackle Greg Robinson but expect to re-sign him before the start of the season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Spotrac, the move clears $6.4 million worth of cap space to give the team more flexibility before likely re-signing him to a smaller guarantee.

Robinson is expected to be the team's starting left tackle if he is on the roster.

As Will Brinson of CBSSports.com noted, this is still a risk:

Though he doesn't need to go through waivers, another team could potentially offer a better deal to Robinson that the tackle couldn't pass up.

The 26-year-old was initially the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft but failed to live up to expectations in three years starting for the Rams.

After a brief stint with the Detroit Lions, Robinson spent all of last season with Cleveland, appearing in 16 games but starting only eight after taking over for undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal this offseason and was projected to remain in the starting spot in 2019.

If he doesn't return to the Browns, they could potentially turn to former Houston Texan Kendall Lamm as a replacement protecting Baker Mayfield's blind side.