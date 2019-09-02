Biggest Winners and Losers from AEW All out

AEW

All Elite Wrestling finished another chapter in its short history with the highly anticipated All Out pay-per-view, the promotion's fourth event and final one until its weekly show begins Oct. 2 on TNT.

We saw plenty of familiar names on Saturday's card as well as a few new faces, some of which showed up in surprising fashion.

AEW continued to build their foundation, and for the first time we saw the apparent conclusion of major storylines and feuds. There were several aspects of the show at Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois that caught the attention of fans over the weekend.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from AEW's All Out as their debut weekly show approaches.

Winner: Casino Battle Royale Revisions

The first edition of the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing last May gave AEW the opportunity to showcase nearly half of its roster, but it was the design of the match that left people scratching their heads.

Five wrestlers coming in every three minutes really jumbled together an array of talent and lived up to its name of a battle royale, but it was the format inconsistencies when wrestlers came out and the slew of talent in the ring at once that really handicapped AEW and made it difficult for fans to understand exactly what was going on at all times.

Give credit to the promotion for understanding where they went wrong and making improvements in the women's edition of the match, specifically to the timing of entrances which included the addition of a countdown clock reminiscent of similarly styled matches like WWE's Royal Rumble. They also avoided an excess of wrestlers in the ring at once by having Nyla Rose eliminate participants early and often, building her up while strategically not overwhelming fans with the amount of in-ring action.

AEW could still do more to promote each wrestler individually as they're about enter the match, especially someone like Tenille Dashwood whose participation in the match surprised the Sears Centre crowd but lacked the dramatics that should come with that unveiling. Moments like that should be capitalized on more. Nonetheless, the Casino Battle Royale's format improved significantly enough to warrant future editions. Done right, it could become a staple of the company.

Winner: Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc, Joey Janela (and Cracker Barrel)

The "Cracker Barrel Clash" between three of AEW's most extreme competitors was a mess in the most beautiful way. This could've easily turned into a gimmicky, overdone promotion of the restaurant it was named after, but instead Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela put their twisted, innovative spin on things and put on what may have been the most memorable match of the night.

Certain spots and moments felt particularly uncomfortable for the crowd, but they seemed to respect what each of the competitors were willing to put their bodies through as the spots got more and more jaw-dropping.

Allin is already a crowd favorite. His entire persona comes off well, and his knack for giving fans something to remember is reminiscent of someone like Jeff Hardy. One can only hope this never comes back to bite Allin in brutal fashion. If not, he's someone AEW can push to the moon and probably get him pretty far to it.

AEW likely won't allow these kinds of matches on television, but that's what makes it so special. Fans won't see things like the "barrel spot" very often.

Brownie points for creativity on the skateboard, too.

Loser: Kenny Omega's buildup to Jon Moxley

Just when we thought Kenny Omega's presence in AEW was about to pick up major steam ahead of what will be a marquee match with Jon Moxley whenever it does eventually happen, a loss to a debuting Pac brings The Cleaner to an 0-2 singles record with the company.

Pac is certainly no slouch and Omega's loss to him won't be considered an upset necessarily, but a win did far less for the debutant than it would have for the wrestler being dubbed as the best in the world.

Omega cut fiery promos on Moxley ahead of All Out before their match was written off due to the latter's staph infection. A win over Pac could've backed up his talk as AEW's main attraction while a loss for The Bastard wouldn't have been nearly as damaging considering it's his debut, it came at a very late notice and there was no real sense of direction for him just yet.

Instead, Omega is still winless in singles competition and certain details he bragged about to Moxley like winning the G1 Climax tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling hold less weight now. If he isn't winning in AEW, then how much does that tournament title really matter in the grand scheme of their continued feud?

Omega and Pac still put on a great match at All Out, but any future angle that Pac has could've been implemented without this win. And if AEW is taking the singles records of their competitors seriously as they've said they would, then each loss for Omega gets tougher and tougher to redeem. The weekly show will be crucial in repairing his credibility before the match against Moxley.

Winner: Tag team division

If anything is obvious after All Out, it's that AEW is serious about being an industry leader with their tag team division rather than have it just be complimentary to the rest of the roster. The Young Bucks are leading that charge as executive vice presidents of the company and continue backing up their words with a good display of tag matches throughout the card.

Private Party, Angelico and Jack Evans, SoCal Uncensored, Jurassic Express, Dark Order, Best Friends, Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks, not to mention the newest addition to the roster in Santana and Ortiz, is a talent pool one could argue rivals and possibly exceeds that of WWE's tag division. It'll only get better as more light is shown on each individual team, something WWE has long struggled to consistently do.

Each team got their time to shine at All Out, only adding to the excitement of AEW's world tag team championship tournament which begins Oct. 9.

Winner: Inclusion

Before AEW even started putting on events, front office personnel like chief brand officer Brandi Rhodes stressed their product was going to be for everyone and that opportunities would be given to talent that normally wouldn't get them at other promotions. That was in full effect at All Out.

The show began with Nyla Rose, the first openly transgender wrestler to sign for a major U.S. promotion, winning the Casino Battle Royale in dominant fashion and earning a title shot for the company's inaugural women's championship on Oct. 2.

Later in the night, Orange Cassidy, known for his slow-moving minimalist actions that include wrestling with his hands in his pockets while delivering weak strikes, received one of the biggest pops of the event from the Chicago crowd. A divisive figure in wrestling, Cassidy signed a full-time contract with AEW a few weeks ago, his first for a major promotion.

At the end of the night, referee Aubrey Edwards became the first female official in a main event of a world championship match when Chris Jericho defeated Adam Page.

All this to say that AEW has stuck to their word and provided opportunities in multiple areas of their roster to individuals who would normally never be showcased on as big of a stage as All Out. This helps differentiate their product while promoting a more progressive approach to a wrestling industry historically known for being exclusive and selective.

Loser: Cody Rhodes-Shawn Spears fails to get out of its own way

The deeply personal buildup leading up to this match and the atmosphere during it are a couple of reasons why we love wrestling. Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears had the makings of a classic heading into All Out and the stage was set for it.

Rather than put on a wrestling clinic like these two are capable of though, the match was a brawl and focused more on the interferences from Tully Blanchard and MJF than it needed to. Perhaps the thinking behind a lack of intricate wrestling in this match was to make it feel more like a grudge-filled fight than anything else. If that's the case, keep Blanchard and MJF's involvement to a minimum. The feud wasn't nearly as much about them as it was between the two individuals in the ring, but their backup became too much of a distraction.

Despite the unnecessary emphasis on outside forces, the Arn Anderson run-in was a great touch. It was one of the best crowd reactions AEW's had.

The only issue with Anderson's appearance was Blanchard's reaction. After fighting with MJF ringside, he stopped to watch The Enforcer deliver his trademark spine buster to Spears and then just followed his fellow Horsemen out of the arena for ... reasons. Leaving his protege to fend for himself after that seems like an odd move.

The conclusion to what was one of AEW's first long-term feuds fell just short of expectations for someone wanting more out of the two centerpieces who instead left the brunt of attention on the supporting cast.

Winner: Chris Jericho and main event booking

AEW had to get their main event right as their final act before the weekly show begins in October. The inaugural AEW world champion had to interest wrestling fans who aren't necessarily familiar with their product but can drum up enough interest to intrigue casuals as well as the die-hard fans. Chris Jericho does just that.

The match itself was a showcase of in-ring psychology as Jericho taunted Adam Page's family at ringside early on before receiving a bloody beatdown from "Hangman". Both men played off each other well throughout, making for crisp exchanges and effortless match progression despite having never competed against one another before.

Page will likely have a very fruitful career at AEW and got over a lot more in this match than in his previous ones with the company, but putting the belt on a face with relatively little name recognition to a wider wrestling audience and expecting him to be the flag-bearer for a brand new company would be asking too much. Jericho meanwhile is one of the most recognized names in wrestling history and needs no introduction. Even fans detached from wrestling for a few years now can pick back up and know what they're getting out of him.

A heel Jericho with a world championship belt over his shoulder is must-watch television for fans, and that's kind of the point.