Melvin Gordon, Chargers Contract Talks Suspended Until After Season Amid Holdout

The Los Angeles Chargers have ceased contract negotiations with running back Melvin Gordon, general manager Tom Telesco told reporters Sunday.

"When or if Melvin reports, he'll play this season under his current contract, and we'll just revisit it after the season," Telesco said.

Gordon has one more year remaining on his rookie contract and will earn a little more than $5.6 million in 2019. The two-time Pro Bowler has engaged in a protracted holdout this offseason in search of a new deal.

