Melvin Gordon, Chargers Contract Talks Suspended Until After Season Amid Holdout

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2019

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs on a pass play during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have ceased contract negotiations with running back Melvin Gordon, general manager Tom Telesco told reporters Sunday.

"When or if Melvin reports, he'll play this season under his current contract, and we'll just revisit it after the season," Telesco said.

Gordon has one more year remaining on his rookie contract and will earn a little more than $5.6 million in 2019. The two-time Pro Bowler has engaged in a protracted holdout this offseason in search of a new deal.

          

