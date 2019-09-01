Mauricio Pochettino Hints Christian Eriksen May Leave Tottenham Before Deadline

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested midfielder Christian Eriksen could still leave Tottenham Hotspur before Monday's European transfer deadline.

Eriksen, 27, has been linked to an exit from the North London club throughout the summer, and the club are at risk of losing him for free next summer when his contract is due to expire.

The playmaker scored the breakthrough in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Arsenal, his first goal in a North London derby. Pochettino spoke to reporters after the result and appeared to hint a last-gasp exit could still be on the cards:

"In the first half it was a great 45 minutes and I was a little bit ashamed to concede before half-time.

"We have massive quality and from tomorrow we will all be on the same page. With Christian Eriksen we have to wait but it shows it was the right decision to play him.

"He showed a great performance and helped the team to get a point here. I am optimistic and happy to work with the squad and try to fight for big things for the club. It is about drawing a strong line for the future. It's important to move on and learn from the past."

The summer transfer window will close for most of Europe's major leagues Monday evening. If Spurs were to sell the player now, they would do so knowing they would be unable to sign a replacement.

Eriksen attracted plaudits for his performance against Arsenal:

Speaking to reporters in a separate exchange, Pochettino acknowledged a departure for Eriksen is "nearly impossible" so close to Europe's transfer deadline but suggested there is still a slim chance.

He said: "Christian Eriksen had a big performance. His mind was clear that he wanted to play. It's nearly impossible for something to happen (with a transfer tomorrow), that's why it was clear. There is still one day. And I don't want to say it is impossible. But it will be difficult. I am optimistic."

Many Tottenham fans would likely agree with that assessment and yearn for their veteran to remain at the club, presumably in hopes he'll agree to a new contract between now and June 2020.

Eriksen made national and Premier League history with his opening strike against the Gunners, per OptaJoe:

The Daily Express (h/t FourFourTwo) reported Tottenham would be willing to part with the player if they receive an offer of £50 million or more, with Real Madrid said to be among the interested parties.

Eriksen joined Spurs from Ajax in 2013 and has cemented his place as a major bargain for the club. His goal against the Gunners also etched his name in the Spurs history books, per Squawka:

Tottenham broke their transfer record to sign central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in July, while Giovani Lo Celso arrived at the club on loan from Real Betis.

The club would nevertheless be stronger with Eriksen among their ranks, and Pochettino appears to be pushing for his star to remain in North London come Monday's deadline.