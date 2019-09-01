Report: Army 2nd Lieutenant Brett Toth Claimed by Cardinals After Eagles Release

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly claimed offensive lineman Brett Toth after he was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

Toth is a second lieutenant in the United States Army and received a waiver to pursue his NFL career. He signed with the Eagles last month but was unable to make their 53-man roster. Listed at 6'6" and 290 pounds, Toth played offensive tackle at Army and participated in the 2018 Senior Bowl but was initially unable to play in the NFL due to his military commitment.

“Everything I do represents the Army, what they’ve instilled in me,” Toth told reporters. “I’ve got to carry that. It’s a brand on me. What you have here in front of you is what West Point made me in to.”

Toth said he has a target weight of 315 pounds after slimming down for his military requirements. He was working with Temple’s ROTC program while in Philadelphia, and Arizona has a military base in Cochise, which is about three hours away from the Cardinals' facilities.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva has a similar story, going undrafted in 2010 before completing his Army commitment and making his NFL debut in 2014. He's since become a two-time Pro Bowler and has offered Toth advice on his NFL journey.